The Academy is so casually cruel in the name of being honest.

Taylor Swift's short film 'All Too Well' is not on Oscar shortlist despite robust campaigning efforts

Taylor Swift is likely to remember this moment all too well.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced their shortlists for nominees for the 2023 Oscars, which will take place in March. Across 10 categories, the Academy narrowed the list of potential nominees down from a larger pool.

Despite Swift's robust campaigning efforts to snag a Best Live Action Short Film nomination for her music video for the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," she didn't make the cut for the final 15 contenders. There were 81 film that qualified in the category, and the final 15 eligible for nomination were determined by the Short Films and Feature Animation, Directors, Producers, and Writers Branches.

The short film, which premiered in fall 2021, with the release of Red (Taylor's Version) sets the extended version of Swift's song "All Too Well" to a vivid tale of young love, late night fights, and the enduring pain of a toxic relationship.

It marked Swift's filmmaking debut, and she referred to the project continually not as a music video, but rather as a film adaptation of her song. It stars Dylan O'Brien (Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (The Whale, Stranger Things).

Swift clearly wanted to mark a new chapter of her career with the film, shooting the project on film and releasing it in select theaters, as well as holding special screenings at the Tribeca and Toronto film festivals. Swift did win VMAs for both Video of the Year and Best Direction, making her the first ever to win for a self-directed work. The video is also nominated for Best Music Video at the Grammys.

Still, even with those accolades, from her appearances on the festival circuit to her selection in Variety's Directors on Directors series, in which she and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) interviewed each other about helming a film, it seemed clear Swift was gunning for an Oscar nomination.

But Academy members apparently did not feel the same. Still, Swift is in Oscar contention this year — her song, "Carolina," from Where the Crawdads Sing did make the shortlist for Best Original Song contenders.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Taylor Swift | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

We're certain this won't be Swift's last effort to catch the Academy's eye. She recently announced she plans to make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, directing from an original screenplay she wrote.

And in her own words, lately, she's been dressing for revenge.

