Here's why Supernatural star Misha Collins is at the Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards were different than any that had come before. Instead of a vast auditorium filled with seat-fillers, the Steven Soderbergh-directed ceremony consisted of small tables of nominees and significant others gathered around a smaller stage. As cameras spanned the swath of celebrities, viewers found themselves asking one main question: What was Misha Collins doing there?

The actor who memorably played the angel Castiel on Supernatural wasn't nominated for any awards at this year's Oscars. Instead, he was there to support a long-time friend: Sound of Metal director Darius Marder.

93rd Annual Academy Awards Misha Collins at 93rd Annual Academy Awards | Credit: ABC

Collins isn't just a fair-weather fan. He's been supporting Marder throughout this year's awards cycle.

"I'm proud of my dear friend from 7th grade, @dariusmarder, this morning," Collins tweeted the day of the Oscar nominations. Sound of Metal was nominated in six categories, including Best Sound, which it has won.

Collins also tweeted support of Marder earlier this month when Marder took home the award for a first-time director at the DGAs. Check those out below, and wonder no longer what he's doing at the Oscars.

Collins, for his part, is very amused that people find his presence at the year's biggest awards show "confusing."