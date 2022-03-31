Joseph Patel is the first South Asian to win Best Documentary Feature.

The fallout from the 94th Academy Awards continues.

There was a lot of confusion, to say the least, when Chris Rock presented the Best Documentary Feature award at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony. After all, he had just been slapped on live television by then-nominee Will Smith.

However, the show went on, as it invariably must, and Summer of Soul, an overdue celebration of Harlem's 1969 Black-affirming Cultural Festival, was named the winner.

Rock proclaimed that Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and "four white guys" had won the award, when in fact, it was Questlove (as director and executive producer) and three producers, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein, and Joseph Patel — who is not white — who picked up the trophies.

And Patel is, understandably, upset about the lack of distinction.

SUMMER OF SOUL From left to right, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, Questlove, David Dinerstein, and Chris Rock | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award," Patel said on Twitter. He is, in fact, the first South Asian filmmaker to win that particular award.

Patel said he was "ecstatic" to be the third person of South Asian descent to win that night, after 2021 Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia took home Best Live Action Short Film for The Long Goodbye.

"That's never happened before!" Patel pointed out. "And it's meaningful! It's history!"

joseph patel Oscar-winner Joseph Patel | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

His enthusiasm was dampened, however, when he realized Rock's slight, which, Patel claimed, the comedian had made "the night before on stage at the Roots Jam," dismissing the choice of words as a result of Rock being under duress.

"So I'm angry. Angry at Will Smith. Angry at Chris Rock. Angry for me. Angry for Ahmir. Angry for my fellow filmmakers," Patel went on to say. "I got back home to New York last night and saw the ceremony on my DVR and didn't have the stomach to watch it. I probably never will. Thank you, Chris — you absolute f---ing dick."

While the newly minted Oscar-winner is determined to enjoy his victory, knowing that "what happened at the ceremony and the achievement of winning will separate in time," he does blame both Rock and Smith for staining "what should have been a beautiful moment for us."

