Steven Spielberg becomes first person nominated for Best Director Oscar in 6 different decades

Tonight, tonight, West Side Story helmer Steven Spielberg flexes his filmmaking might as the first person in Oscars history to receive Best Director nominations across six different decades.

The legendary filmmaker earned his eighth category nod Tuesday morning as part of the 2022 Oscar nominations, where his West Side Story musical adaptation also earned notices for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

Since his first Best Director nomination for 1978's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the 75-year-old has received individual recognition in at least one of the Academy's Best Director lineups for his work on Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Schindler's List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Munich (2005), and Lincoln (2012), winning the award for both Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan at the 1994 and 1999 ceremonies, respectively.

Steven Spielberg Steven Spielberg | Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Prior to his nomination for West Side Story, Spielberg had amassed 17 career nominations, including both aforementioned victories and a Best Picture win as a producer of Schindler's List. He also won the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the 1987 Oscars.

Spielberg's 2022 nod pushes him past the record he tied with fellow Hollywood heavyweight Martin Scorsese, who's also been nominated for Best Director across five decades for helming Raging Bull (1980), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), Goodfellas (1990), Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Hugo (2011), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and The Irishman (released in 2019, but he received the nomination in 2020, bringing the total number of decades to five).

The 94th Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday, March 27, across ABC's broadcast. See the full list of Oscar nominations here.