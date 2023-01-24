Nominations for the 2023 Oscars are finally here, and the reactions are coming in strong.

Early this morning, Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed hosted the live nomination announcement. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads in multiple nominations with 11 total, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Best Supporting Actress for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu (they are first-time nominees). Steven Spielberg received his twelfth nomination for Best Picture with The Fabelmans, a record for an individual producer. And with her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett earned the first nomination for a performance in a Marvel movie.

See how the nominees reacted below:

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (Best Actor)

"I'm absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau's beautiful performance and Adrien Morot's incredible makeup. I wouldn't have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!"

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Actor)

"Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it's shared with the Banshees cast and crew. Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!"

Paul Mescal, Aftersun (Best Actor)

"This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun. To be recognized by the Academy is such an insane honor and I'm so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends [director] Charlotte [Wells] and [co-star] Frankie [Corio] who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!"

Bill Nighy, Living (Best Actor)

"Everyone associated with Living is honoured by the Academy's nomination and grateful for the spotlight it throws upon the film. We hope it will encourage people to see it. I was surrounded by assassins and this belongs to them all.

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Actress)

"I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness! Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing so many from our EEAAO family. Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career. It is truly the role of a lifetime. Thank you to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for seeing me and for this opportunity, I will forever cherish this moment."

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Best Supporting Actress)

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses. Congratulations to my fellow Wakanda Forever nominees - Ryan Coogler, Ruth E. Carter, Camille Friend, Joel Harlow, Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick. I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Supporting Actress)

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Supporting Actress)

"I'm not sure I can articulate how I feel. 'Was it a vision or a waking dream?' This is something I have wanted my whole life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me and the cast and crew members of The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Supporting Actor)

"I cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee! Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn't feel real! Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honor and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever. To my fellow nominees - I am floored by your work, and I feel very lucky to be standing alongside you today. To my EEAAO family, CONGRATULATIONS! I love you!!!"

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Supporting Actor)

"What an amazing wake-up call! I'm so proud and grateful to be part of The Banshees of Inisherin on a personal and professional level. I'm absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home. What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage! Feels like a huge family outing on the cards! Thank you, Academy. Thank you, [director] Martin [McDonagh]! Thank you all!"

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans (Best Supporting Actor)

"In truth, I am surprised, humbled and thankful to be deserving of such an honor. And Steven Spielberg….what can I say."

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway (Best Supporting Actor)

AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!️️️ I am beyond honored to be nominated!!!!! And in such amazing company!!! I'm so grateful. And to the random man in the elevator who saw me scream at the news, thank you for hugging me and not freaking out!!!!!!

Hong Chau, The Whale (Best Supporting Actress)

"l am overjoyed by this morning's news. Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project. And a big congrats to Brendan [Fraser], my co-star and dear friend, as well as our amazing hair and makeup team on their nominations this morning. Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition and a special thank you to [director] Darren [Aronofsky], A24, and the entire cast and crew of The Whale."

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay)

"So stunned and thrilled about the nine Oscar nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin !" Especially happy that my good friends Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were nominated in the acting categories, all as first time nominees, and that our wonderful score and editing, by Carter Burwell and Mikkel Nielsen, were recognised too. Massive thanks to the Academy. I think we're going to have a fun night !"

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness (Best Director, Original Screenplay)

"Ahoy! My gratitude goes out to the Academy this evening. Free Botox for everyone!! Maybe now I'll lose the "Swedish director freaks out title." It is the perfect dramaturgy! The "triangle of sadness" refers to the space just below one's forehead, between their eyebrows, that is often considered the first thing to go as we age. In Sweden, we call it, "the trouble wrinkle" and its emergence suggests that the owner has lived a life filled with struggle. This production was not that…As a director, one of the things I value most is the communal experience we all share when watching something together on the big screen. This film, perhaps more so than any of my previous work, is truly made for cinemas. It is loud, unapologetically in your face and meant to elicit strong reactions. I am so lucky to do what I get to do while working with an all-star ensemble cast of actors and the production team who were all crazy enough to go on this wild ride with me."

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay)

"Wow…we are still processing this surreal list of nominations, but we keep thinking about the folks who have celebrated our film this past year and have shared how much it has meant to them. You got us here and we can feel you celebrating alongside us this morning. Thank you! Also, being able to be a small part of Michelle's legacy as she becomes the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress, is an honor we will cherish all our days. Thank you to the Academy for this embarrassment of riches, thank you A24 for championing this movie from day one, and congrats to all our beautiful friends who got nominated this morning! We love you!"

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Elvis (Best Picture)

"We couldn't be more honored by the Academy's recognition of Elvis with eight nominations. For many of us, bringing Elvis to the screen has been a more than 10-year journey, and we couldn't be prouder of everyone involved. A huge congratulations to Austin Butler, who devoted more than three years to the role of Elvis and whose performance transcended our expectations every day. We celebrate our incomparable crafts teams, from production and costume design to hair and makeup, editing, sound and the historic inclusion of cinematographer Mandy Walker—only the third woman ever to be nominated for cinematography. Today's incredible acknowledgements reaffirm for us all what a privilege it has been to contribute to Elvis Presley's enduring legacy."

Jerry Bruckheimer, Top Gun: Maverick (Best Picture)

"On behalf of Tom [Cruise], all the filmmakers, cast, Paramount and everyone who worked on Top Gun: Maverick, we are so honored by this recognition from the Academy. This being my first ever Oscar nomination makes it that much more special. Congratulations to all the nominees. We look forward to celebrating with you."

Frances McDormand, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Women Talking (Best Picture)

"Thank you to the members of the Academy. We came together to make Women Talking in the hopes it would bring audiences together and lead to conversations about what it could and would look like to imagine a different future. This acknowledgement is a tremendous gift toward that possibility, and we are very grateful."

Todd Field, TÁR (Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay)

"On behalf of everyone responsible for the making of TÁR, we're overjoyed by the recognition the Academy has shown our film, specifically the work of Cate Blanchett, Monika Willi, and Florian Hoffmeister. I'll admit that for me personally, after sixteen-years away, it's an emotional morning — and overwhelming, returning to this incredible community and to be afforded the rarest of privileges, that of celebrating the art of cinema."

John Williams, The Fabelmans (Best Original Score)

"I'm very grateful to the Academy for their kind recognition, and I'm enormously grateful to Steven Spielberg for offering me the opportunity to compose the score for this very special and personal film."

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (Best Original Score)

"I'm beyond thrilled to be recognized by the Academy for the Babylon score. As soon as Damien had a script for his wild and beautiful movie, I started a three year search for very special musicians who could bring their unique talent and flair to the music. I want to thank the musicians because without them, the Babylon musical performances and score wouldn't be what they are."

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light (Best Cinematography)

"I'm happy to be nominated because it reflects the exceptional work of everyone on the film. The end result was definitely a group effort."

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Best Costume Design)

"I'm proud to be amongst this incredible group of nominees, especially my fellow Wakanda Forever colleagues. I feel very honored that my peers recognized the heart and soul put into the texture of storytelling."

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Best Original Song)

"I feel deep gratitude to have collaborated with Rihanna, Tems and Ryan Coogler on a song as profoundly personal as 'Lift Me Up.' For it to be recognized by the Academy is a huge honor. 'Lift Me Up' is a song that holds great meaning to us as it was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of our friend, the late Chadwick Boseman, and his influence on this film. It felt cathartic and healing to write this song. We could not be more proud of this musical tribute and the unique collaboration that brought it to life.

Sara Dosa, Fire of Love (Best Documentary Feature)

"This nomination is a life-changing occurrence — a profound honor for which me and my entire team share boundless gratitude. We worked tirelessly to create a piece of cinema that weaves together Katia and Maurice's story from the myriad materials and memories that they left behind. I am deeply indebted to my extraordinary collaborators, National Geographic Documentary Films and most notably, Katia and Maurice Krafft who taught us that the understanding that comes forth from deep inquiry and exploration can be another form of love."

Lukas Dhont, Close (Best International Feature Film)

"13-year-old me, camera in hand, is jumping up and down screaming in his bedroom! For a long time I thought of cinema as a possibility to escape reality, a place to completely disappear. But fellow Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman showed me it could also become a space to confront the expectations, codes and roles assigned to me as a teenager. I couldn't be more grateful that this piece about that fragile age is celebrated to this extent. I am grateful to the Academy, A24 and everyone who was with us on the journey of making Close."

Dean Fleischer Camp, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Best Animated Feature Film)

"I am deeply flattered and beside myself, and holy sh*t, just a pile on the floor. Thank you to the Academy for championing new voices and recognizing all our hard work over the last decade. This film is all about family and community, and this honor belongs most of all to the one that helped me make this film."

Joel Crawford, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Best Animated Feature Film)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is about appreciating your life and the people you choose to spend it with. To have our film nominated for an Oscar is a testament to the work of an enormously talented and passionate family of cast and crew that never stopped striving to tell the most heartfelt, poignant story possible and I truly appreciate each and every one of them. Thank you so much to the members of the Academy for recognizing our work. To be in the company alongside filmmakers that I hold in such high regard is truly humbling and a moment I'll treasure.

Domee Shi, Turning Red (Best Animated Feature Film)

"Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor. While Turning Red is a very personal story, inspired by my life as a Chinese-Canadian tween struggling with the messiness of adolescence, it also represents a universal struggle of what it means to come into your own person. For me, that meant an entire feature film dedicated to figuring out my own relationship with my own mother - but making it relatable to everyone else. And though I realize not everyone out there is exactly like me, my hope is that people can realize that growing up is weird for EVERYBODY! So I share this nomination with my entire cast and crew at Pixar, and with all the kids out there who are full of so much angst while finding their own way to being an adult - magical puberty not required!"

Sarah Polley, Women Talking (Best Adapted Screenplay)

"I'm very happy today and so grateful to the incredible collective of cast and crew who made Women Talking."

Winners will be announced Sunday, March 12 during ABC's broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards.

