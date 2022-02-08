Stars react to their Oscar nominations: 'This feeling right now is bloody brilliant'

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are in and the nominees are reacting in kind.

On Tuesday morning, the Oscar nominations were unveiled via a livestream hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads the nominees, landing a total of 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Campion, and acting noms for star Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting actors Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. "Working on this film was a once in a lifetime experience and I'm forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose's story to life," Dunst said in a reaction statement.

Dune follows with a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, while West Side Story and Belfast received seven nominations a piece. "It's a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards," said Belfast writer and director Kenneth Branagh in a statement. "Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents — how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honor — as am I."

olivia colman; denzel washington; kirsten dunst Olivia colman, Denzel Washington, and Kirsten Dunst all scored Oscar nominations. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Kristy Sparow/WireImage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The Power of the Dog, Dune, West Side Story and Belfast will be joined by King Richard, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car Dune, Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley to battle it out in the Best Picture category come Oscars night.

See how the nominees reacted below:

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom! (Actor in a Leading Role)

"Never in my wildest dreams did I believe I would be given the chance to honor Jonathan Larson and his legacy of revolutionary art and community healing through this heart-filled movie Tick, Tick,…Boom! By bestowing this recognition upon me, you honor our genius director Lin-Manuel Miranda, our producers Julie Larson, Julie Oh and Celia Costas and our entire cast and crew. We are a true family to our core.

To be among 26 leading male performances to be nominated for an Oscar for their work in a musical, and to be initiated into that group with the likes of Bing Crosby, Roy Scheider, Gene Kelly and James Cagney, I am deeply humbled.

All I long for is to tell stories that remind us of how to live. Jonathan's story offers us a treasure map. Thank you for keeping his song reverberating through our universe.

Love Andrew."

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (Director, Picture, Original Screenplay, Sound, Original Song, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress)

"It's a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents — how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honor — as am I. Given a story as personal as this one, it's a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film. I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition. We are honored to be among the other extraordinary nominees in a remarkable year for films, and I salute the superb cast and crew of Belfast for their exceptional talent, comradeship and kindness."

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Actress in a Leading Role)

"Oh my god yes. I'm SO EXCITED!!! And with Maggie and Jessie, and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx"

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Best Actress in a Leading Role)

"WOW! I'm so overwhelmed! Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, JK, Nina and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together. This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood's greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she's an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!"

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos (Actor in a Leading Role)

"To embody Desi Arnaz's spirit was a privilege and an honor and to be connected to his energy and legacy is something I will never forget. Thank you to his family for trusting me with the responsibility of bringing this larger-than-life entertainer and entrepreneur to screen. Thank you to the Academy for this acknowledgement, it is a very special moment for me to be recognized among the most talented actors of our time; Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield. Congratulations to my friends Nicole and J.K. for your much deserved recognitions. Thank you to Aaron Sorkin for the beautiful script and direction that brought us all here, and finally thank you to Amazon for your unwavering support. I couldn't be happier to share this celebration with my talented wife, Penelope, for her work in Parallel Mothers. Thank you."

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Actor in a Leading Role)

"The Tragedy of Macbeth was one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience. Thank you to the members of the Academy for the recognition and to A24 and Apple for their ongoing support."

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Film Editing, Costume Design, Make-up/Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effect)

"Here is a trick for all filmmakers on Oscars nomination morning. At the very last minute before announcements, make pancakes. It helps with the stress.

Now that it's over, I can say two things:

First, I could not be more proud of my whole team who got 10 nominations. Massive congratulations to Mary Parent and Cale Boyter for our Best Picture nomination, to Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth for our Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, and to Hans Zimmer, Joe Walker, Greig Fraser, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Jacqueline West, Bob Morgan, Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett on their much-deserved recognition. Thank you to the Academy! We had an amazing morning. None of which would have been possible without our incredible cast — on behalf of the entire producing team, we thank you for your hard work in making my old dream a reality. And finally, thank you to the Legendary and Warner Bros. teams!

Second, make sure you put enough eggs in the preparation, our pancakes were a disaster."

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Actress in a Leading Role)

"WOW I wish Pablo and I were in the same country today. I wish I could see his face. I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. I never thought in a thousand years I'd be in the company of these four incredible women. I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level. I am so touched and I am so grateful for the work that was generated on this film. Im so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It is a good day…"

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, West Side Story (Director, Picture)

"On behalf of our entire production, we are honored that the Academy has recognized our film. Filmmaking is, by nature, a collaborative experience and we learned first-hand that musicals require a special kind of team effort. We share today's excitement with the families and estates of West Side Story's creators; our fellow nominees; our incredible screenwriter Tony Kushner; our much-missed friend and cheerleader, Stephen Sondheim; and fans all over the world who celebrate West Side Story's singular music and timeless story of intolerance, love and, ultimately, hope."

Guillermo del Toro, J Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley (Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design)

"We want to thank the Academy for this tremendous recognition of so many artists' hard work. To see Nightmare Alley nominated for Best Picture alongside so many terrific, artistic, unforgettable films is a testament to the entire cast and crew on the production. It took nearly four years to bring this project together, and to see the commitment, creativity and determination of the artisans come to life with nominations for Tamara and Shane for their immersive and inventive production design, Luis for his spectacular and sumptuous costume design, and Dan for his incomparable cinematography, is truly gratifying. We thank Searchlight for never giving up on this film and want to express our appreciation to the wonderful cast for making Nightmare a dream come true."

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter (Supporting Actress)

"I am in complete shock! The Lost Daughter is so special to me. To be recognized for anything connected to it is just a wild dream come true. And to gorgeous Olivia Colman and our leader and legend Maggie Gyllenhaal, I'm so lucky to share this ride with you incredible women. Thank you."

Billie Eilish and Finneas, No Time to Die (Original Song)

"Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song "No Time To Die." It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted. Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig's unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song."

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story, (Supporting Actress)

"My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning's news. To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, Kristie, and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true. I'm so thankful to the Academy for this acknowledgement and am beyond grateful to Steven, Kristie, and everyone at Amblin and Disney. What a moment."

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up, (Picture, Original Screenplay, Editing, Original Score)

"I could not be more thrilled. Loved seeing the recognition for our incredibly talented composer Nicholas Britell and our legendary editor Hank Corwin. I am honored by the Best Original Screenplay nomination with David Sirota, esp. as I personally started as a writer. And most of all, of course, Best Picture nomination, which is a reflection of hundreds of people who went above and beyond to make this movie happen during such challenging and difficult times. Thank you to the Academy, I'm extremely grateful."

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Supporting Actress)

"To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams. Congratulations to Jane, Benedict, Kodi and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose's story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses."

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog, (Supporting Actor)

"Where do I even begin... I'm simply elated. This is beyond even my wildest imagination. To be nominated for an Academy Award is such a tremendous honor and I'm so thankful to everybody who has played a role in getting me to this position. I'm forever indebted to Jane's brilliance and am eternally grateful for her trust in me to bring Peter to life. She's a singular talent that every actor should be so lucky to work with. I think I can speak for the cast when I say we were in the most trusted hands imaginable. I'm so proud of Jesse, Benedict, Kirsten, Ari, and everybody involved in the production for being so rightfully recognized by the Academy. I'm just so humbled, reflective, and appreciative right now."

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast (Supporting Actor)

"Having worked in this industry for nearly 50 years, I thought there wasn't much that could surprise me still. Today, I can honestly say, I am astounded, thrilled and deeply grateful."

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Actress in a Leading Role)

"This morning felt like a dream. As Tammy Faye would say, WE'RE BLEST!!! To be acknowledged by The Academy amongst all of the other incredible actresses that were nominated this year feels surreal. I am incredibly honored to have been recognized along with our brilliant makeup and hair team. This project holds such a special place in my heart. Tammy Faye, thank you for for sharing your love with the world, I am so excited to celebrate the amazing person you are with a new generation. THANK YOU to everyone who helped bring her story to life and to The Academy for acknowledging my role as Tammy Faye. I am over the moon!"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto (Original Song)

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog, (Cinematography)

"I am lost for words, I can hardly stand up! I am so honoured to be recognised alongside such an incredible group of fellow cinematographers. I'm ecstatic for the entire Power of the Dog team on a phenomenal morning of nominations. Thank you to all of the cast and crew who supported me on this journey - and above all thank you to Jane for entrusting me with your film. This is simply a dream come true."

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog (Editing)

"What an incredible honor, I am humbled and thrilled to be recognized with an Academy Award nomination. It was a privilege to work with Jane Campion on The Power of the Dog – it was such an amazing, fluid process and she is an inspirational filmmaker. It was a pleasure to work with the entire team, and their work led and informed the cut on so many levels. I am so lucky to work in this field and completely overwhelmed by this recognition."

Tanya Seghatchian, The Power of the Dog (Picture)

"Today is a moment to treasure and a wonderful testament to the commitment of everyone involved at every level on The Power of the Dog. I am in complete awe at the number of nominations we've received and deeply grateful to the Academy for recognizing the efforts of our team on each side of the camera. Most importantly, I am so proud and honored to be alongside Jane Campion as she makes Oscar history."

Patrick Wachsberger, CODA (Adapted Screenplay, Picture)

"There may only be a handful of times that a story that touches the human heart crosses a producer's path. There are even fewer times that a producer succeeds in adapting that story to its fullest potential. CODA is one of those stories!

Having been entrusted with the original French film, Philippe, Jerome, Fabrice and I were fortunate enough to entice Sian Heder to so beautifully adapt and direct CODA, Emilia Jones to bless us with her charm and captivating voice and Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant to elevate the story and bestow its authenticity. I am blessed and extremely proud to have CODA be a first film in my return to independent producing and to have partnered with such a consistently supportive distributor as Apple. And, now for its Best Picture nomination by my fellow Academy members…come what may, CODA is picture perfect!"

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up, (Original Score)

"I am profoundly honored to receive this Oscar nomination for Don't Look Up. This is my fourth project with Adam McKay, and it has been a real privilege to have such an amazing creative partner and friend. This truly means so much to me."

Paolo Sorrentino, The Hand of God (International Feature)

"I am delighted with this nomination. For me it is already a great victory. It is a reason for emotion, because it is a prestigious recognition of the themes of the film, which are the things I believe in: irony, freedom, tolerance, pain, lightheartedness, willingness, the future, Naples and my mother. To get here, it took enormous teamwork. Therefore, I have to thank Netflix, Fremantle, The Apartment, the amazing actors and an unforgettable crew. And then my children and my wife, who love me in the most beautiful way: never taking me seriously."

​​Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, producers of The Power of the Dog (Picture)

"It has been an incredible privilege to work with Jane Campion on The Power of The Dog. She is a visionary director and one of the world's finest filmmakers. Her artistry and graceful command of this story can be seen in every frame of the film and we are so grateful to The Academy for recognizing it with 12 nominations. We are equally thrilled for Jane to receive her first ever Best Picture nomination and we are so proud of our incredible ensemble of cast and crew, including those nominated today.

See-Saw has collaborated with Jane since 2009 and we are honored to have worked alongside her for so many years. Thank you to our fellow producers and also to Netflix for being such incredible partners on this journey with us."

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Kurt Albrecht, The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Animated Feature)

"We'd like to THANK THE ACADEMY (WHAT IS HAPPENING!??!?!?) for this nomination. We're so happy that our amazing team of artists and filmmakers are getting recognized for this film. Our family of hundreds of crew set out to make the most original, heartwarming, funny, surprising and groundbreaking film we could make, and to do it with the love and enthusiasm of a movie lover making her first film. Our art team constantly proved that you could break formulas and invent new tools to have CG animation reveal our artists' humanity instead of hiding it. Our LGBTQ+ teammates helped us make our main character authentically queer. And all our artists infused every shot with the love and passion and infectious joy of our fellow first time filmmaker main character: Katie Mitchell. This movie is a celebration of humanity, and we're so grateful to the humans who made it, and just as grateful to the humans who loved it."

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story (Costume Design)

"I am filled with gratitude, especially for Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macasko and everyone at Amblin and 20th Century Studios. Being invited into the circle of exemplary talents with whom Steven surrounds himself has been utterly life-changing, and I will forever cherish my West Side Story experience with humility and great joy. Thank you to the Academy for this beautiful honor. What a bright and shining moment!"

Nyle DiMarco, Audible (Documentary Short)

"I feel beyond grateful and humbled to be nominated for a story that is authentically from my own Deaf community! We wanted viewers to have palpable empathy with these Deaf students through their experiences, which are in many ways universal, and I'm so glad it's connecting with people in that way. And all while showcasing the meaningful impact Deaf schools, language access, and cultural identity can have on young people. Thank you, Academy, for recognizing such a special film."

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, Writing With Fire (Documentary Feature)

"To have our debut feature documentary nominated by the Academy is such an honor, but it is truly the work of these brave journalists that deserves this spotlight. These incredible women persevere with their courage, resilience, and wit everyday while reporting from some of the most challenging environments, in pursuit of truth, justice, and real change. With this recognition from the Academy and with our Independent Lens debut on PBS in March, we hope to not only honor these brave journalists but also bring to the world a story of inimitable hope and resilience."

Legendary CEO Josh Grode, Dune (Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Film Editing, Costume Design, Make-up/Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effect)

"Dune's acknowledgement this morning by AMPAS is a fantastic milestone for not only Legendary Entertainment but also for the filmmakers, actors, crafts persons and crew that made this amazing accomplishment possible. We could not be prouder of this film, and its success continues to validate our strategy of developing, producing, financing and distributing motion picture and TV IP across multiple platforms."

Mary Parent, producer, Dune (Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Film Editing, Costume Design, Make-up/Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effect)

"Denis and the entire cast and crew brought to life an incredibly rich world, with characters and a story that was crafted at the highest technical levels but also provided audiences with an entertainment journey into a world rich with possibilities and relevant themes reflecting today's global society. All of this would not have been possible without author Frank Herbert and the tireless support of his estate. We could not be prouder."

Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video, CODA (Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur), The Tragedy of Macbeth (Actor - Denzel Washington, Cinematography - Bruno Delbonnel, Production Design - Stefan Dechan)

"Everyone at Apple thanks the Academy and congratulates all of our exceptional filmmakers and actors on their well deserved nominations. We are humbled by reaching this milestone of receiving a Best Picture nomination for CODA, a groundbreaking motion picture that uplifts, entertains and transforms. We applaud the visionaries in front of and behind the camera who brought CODA and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' to life, powerful films that connect story with humanity and will resonate with audiences for generations to come."

Jamie Erlicht, Apple's head of Worldwide Video, CODA (Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur), The Tragedy of Macbeth (Actor - Denzel Washington, Cinematography - Bruno Delbonnel, Production Design - Stefan Dechan)

"We truly appreciate the Academy's recognition of these special films and extraordinary performances. After watching audiences connect with these Apple Original films all over the world, it is rewarding to now see them being honored at the highest level. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with so many talented creative storytellers and send our warmest congratulations to all of the nominees."

Matt Ogens/Director, Geoff McLean/Producer, Audible (Documentary Short)

"Thank you members of the Academy for nominating Audible. By opening a window into the Deaf community, we hope this film helps create more awareness, curiosity, and connection for anyone who feels different. We hope the world can see, and hear, you now. It took ten years to get Audible made, a long personal journey that was not possible without the support of the Maryland School for the Deaf. Thank you for opening your hearts to us and trusting us with your unique human experiences."

Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan, Dune (Costume Design)

"It's such an honor to be nominated for our contribution to Dune, and we thank the membership for this distinction. It has been a career highlight to take this journey with Denis Villeneuve, an absolutely visionary filmmaker and inspiring collaborator, and to be recognized by The Academy makes it all the more gratifying."

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune (Production Design)

"This is such a great honour. Feels like spice is in the air! I would like to thank the Academy for this immense recognition. Working with Denis to help him bring his unique and singular vision of Dune to the big screen was truly a pleasure and I can't thank him enough for having brought me and the production design team along on the journey."

Greig Fraser, Dune (Cinematography)

"Working with Denis Villeneuve and the entire cast and crew of Dune is an honor that often only happens once in a lifetime. Frank Herbert's story resonates with so many readers worldwide and I can't think of a better team of artists to have made this interpretation of his legendary words. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have supported our aesthetic vision from day one and to now be recognized by our colleagues with this nomination is the icing on the cake!"

Joe Walker, Dune (Editing)

I'm thrilled skinny — sharing this honor with so many members of my Dune family fills my heart. At this stage we're like a well-gigged band with Denis at the helm who makes it all sing. Working with this outstanding team on such a passionate project was a total joy. Thank you to my fellow film editors in the Academy for this vote of confidence in my work on Dune. It means the world to me."

Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth, Dune (Sound)

"Thank you to the Academy and the Sound Branch for acknowledging our work on Dune. We are grateful to be a part of a film that, under Denis Villeneuve's visionary direction, has thrilled audiences both visually and sonically. It is with great humility that we thank filmgoers and film lovers who are really listening. The support we have received from fans all around the world has been an amazing reward for our efforts."

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, Dune (Visual Effects)

"Thank you to the Academy for generously honoring Dune. We could not have created all these worlds in visual and special effects without the vision of Director Denis Villeneuve and the passion of hundreds of artists all over the globe. A big thank you to all the production and post production crews for making this one of the most collaborative experiences of our careers."

Donald Mowat, Dune (Makeup and Hairstyling)

"Thank you so much to the Academy. Bringing the epic world of Dune from script to screen pushed us all to the limit. Receiving this recognition from our peers is beyond our wildest imaginations. We are overwhelmed with joy and also deeply humbled by this news. We want to thank Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros., our producers, and especially Mary Parent and our wonderful director/writer/ producer Denis Villeneuve. They say it takes a village… and we want to dedicate this nomination to our incredibly hard-working team in make-up, hair, and prosthetics."

Questlove, Summer of Soul (Documentary Feature)

"It is a huge honor to receive this nomination. The Harlem Cultural Festival was both a testament to Black genius and Black joy at a formative time in our country's history, and a cautionary tale about the way that history, especially Black history, can be erased. Being entrusted with the responsibility of keeping that past visible has been one of the great honors of my life. I am beyond gratified to be nominated alongside these four other incredible filmmakers. Congratulations to the entire filmmaking team and everyone at Searchlight, Onyx, and Hulu."

Tara Duncan, Summer of Soul (Documentary Feature)

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing Ahmir's singular directorial debut and the tireless work of the filmmaking team to bring the Harlem Cultural Festival out of the shadows and to the forefront.

It is incredibly gratifying for Summer of Soul and The Harlem Cultural Festival to not only be known, but to be recognized and celebrated. For Onyx Collective, this is the film that we wanted to define our brand. We're overjoyed and humbled that our mission to curate culturally specific stories has already brought so much joy and pride to audiences around the world."

Tamara Deverell, Nightmare Alley, (Production Design)

"Thank you to the Academy for this honor and congratulations to all our fellow nominees. A very special gratitude to Guillermo del Toro for breathing life into Nightmare Alley and taking us all on such an artful adventure in film excellence. Wow!"

Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley, (Production Design)

"It is such an honor to be part of such an amazing creative team. Thank you Guillermo for your vision and leadership on such a wonderful project."

Stacey Morris, Coming 2 America, (Makeup and Hairstyling)

"I am delighted to have reached such a distinguishing accolade in my career and journey amongst an immeasurable amount of talent. This marks another milestone in my career, as well as in the history of the academy. I am honored to be a part of this notable recognition, representing the most added diversity in Academy history. I am sincerely proud to have contributed to pushing the envelope further on how we as African Americans are presented in cinema, shaping the perspectives of our culture and normalizing our hair textures on screen. We couldn't have accomplished this without an amazing team!!! God speed and good luck to all."

Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America, (Makeup and Hairstyling)

"I am so thankful for this honor. The nomination is everything, especially because there were two African American women Co-Dept Heads and because it is for Beautiful Black Images! I am so thankful for Mike Marino and his artistry, of course Stacey Morris and also our team including Navessa Nixon, Crystal Woodford, Will Sims, Ann Bray, Maurice Beaman, Victor Paz and Louisa Anthony."

Mike Marino, Coming 2 America, (Makeup and Hairstyling)

"On behalf of my crew and all the artists and craftspeople that made this nomination possible, thank you so much! I am thrilled to be nominated!"

Stanley Nelson, Attica (Documentary Feature)

"Thank you to the Academy and congratulations to my fellow nominees for Best Documentary Feature. I am so thrilled that Attica, a film I've been wanting to make for decades, has received this level of recognition and I am very thankful to the wonderful team at Showtime for believing in the power of this story. It's an immense honor to be nominated along with my fantastic collaborator Traci A. Curry. Together we strived to create a balanced and accurate account of this tragic moment in history. The story of the Attica uprising continues to resonate 50 years later in discussions around impactful prison and criminal justice reform. We are so grateful that the people who lived through these events were willing to open up to us in the way that they did and I hope we have done justice to their stories."

Kevin Messick, Don't Look Up, (Picture)

"Making Don't Look Up couldn't have been accomplished without the dedication of our incredible cast and crew who all rose to challenge of making this film in the midst of a global pandemic. It has been a joy to produce Adam's films for over a decade now and our continuing collaboration with our amazing editor Hank Corwin and our talented composer Nicholas Britell is truly a dream team that I'm honored and grateful to be a part of."

Richard Flynn, The Power of the Dog (Sound)

"It's absolutely thrilling to be honored with a Best Sound nomination for Power of the Dog. The experience of bringing Thomas Savage's extraordinary story to the screen with Jane Campion brought out the very best in the sound team and all of us chosen to collaborate on this very special film."

Tadeusz Łysiak, The Dress (Live Action Short)

"This is so surreal, I still can't believe this! I am so grateful to the entire film crew, my producers — Warsaw Film School and all the coproducers and good people that supported us. This is just out of this world. This film is a huge team effort, and it was made with student passion and mission to change the world for the better. Thank you all for supporting us!"

Anna Dzieduszycka, The Dress (Live Action Short)

"I want to say that I am very proud of us. I never imagined something like this, but now I know that nothing is impossible and it's a wonderful feeling! Believe in yourself, respect and love each other."

Zach Baylin, King Richard, (Original Screenplay, Picture)

"Thank you to the Academy!!! I'm so unbelievably proud and humbled to be nominated beside such an amazing group of writers. This film was an incredibly collaborative effort and I'm honored to share this moment with Will, Aunjanue, Pam, Demi, Saniyya, Jon, Tony, and the whole cast. Rei, you made a beautiful film and we are all standing on your shoulders. I can never thank Isha and the Williams family enough for allowing me to be a small part of their story and to Tim, Trevor, WB and all the producers who put this film on their back and willed it onto the screen, thank you! Hope you are as proud this morning as I am!!! Thank you thank you thank you!!"

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri, Belfast (Sound)

"The Belfast sound team are absolutely over the moon with this Oscar nomination. We're so grateful to those who voted for us, and we're so grateful to Ken for bringing us on this personal journey. We can't wait to represent this incredible and beautiful movie at the Academy Awards alongside Judi, Ciaran, Ken and the rest of the team."

Siân Heder, CODA, (Picture, Screenplay)

"I am so stunned and moved by CODA's three Academy Awards nominations. My heart is bursting for Troy Kotsur especially, who has worked his whole life to get to this moment. So grateful to my beautiful cast and proud of the crew that poured their hearts into our scrappy production. If you had told me when I was standing out on a rusty boat in five-foot waves with fish up to my knees that we were going to end up here, I never would have believed it.Thank you to the Academy for this incredible, history-making recognition."

Alberto Mielgo, The Windshield Wiper, (Animated Short Film)

"As a filmmaker, I can't think of anything more fulfilling and satisfying than your film getting nominated for an Oscar. I'm not going to lie, but this is something I fantasized about many times, always distant as a real possibility. Film is my favorite of the arts BY FAR. I love animation as an art and as a tool, and I have spent what I lived so far experimenting, studying, honoring and enhancing an art form that fascinates me. I am very happy to witness that my fellow animated short nominees are films that do not necessarily meet the requirements of what is mainstream or commercial. What happened today is extremely important for the industry of animation because the Academy is also honoring this art by selecting these new narratives. I consider animation the winner today."

Leo Sanchez, The Windshield Wiper, (Animated Short Film)

"Wow, we are so overwhelmed by this honor. This is all totally surreal, I am so happy, it's hard to find the words. The Windshield Wiper was a passion project for the past seven years that we worked hard to keep on track in between life and work. We are so thankful to all of our friends in the industry who jumped on board and believed in the film from the start. They helped us take it to the finish line to a point where we could share it with the world. We are so excited to see what comes next with this amazing recognition!"

Pawo Choyning Dorji, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (International Feature Film)

"Today I am so very honored and proud, not as the filmmaker of an Oscar nominated film but as a Bhutanese. The nomination of Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom for Best International Feature Film is a historic first for Bhutan, a small but very special country with so much to wisdom and compassion to share with the rest of the world. I am so grateful to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and all the members of the Academy for giving us this opportunity and platform to share ourselves with the world. The improbable journey of this little film from the glaciers of the Himalayas to the Oscars is a celebration of all the possibilities in art and creativity. We hope our film, displaying very simple and essential human values from one of the most remote places in the world, will continue to touch peoples' hearts, especially during these difficult times."

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor, No Time to Die (Sound)

"We are honored that the Academy has nominated No Time To Die for Best Sound. Thank you to Cary, Michael and Barbara for giving us such an amazing opportunity, on what is a truly magnificent Bond film. Thanks also to the hugely talented sound team that collaborated with us."

Charlie Noble and Chris Corbould, No Time to Die (Visual Effects)

"It is over 40 years since James Bond got nominated for Visual Effects so it is a tribute to Daniel Craig, Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, Cary Fukunaga, Mara Bryan and the 1000+ No Time To Die special and visual effects crews who produced such beautiful work. We applaud the filmmakers for holding out and allowing our work to be showcased as was intended, on the big screen."

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley (Costume Design)

"Congratulations to all the nominees. I am so incredibly honored to be recognized amongst such a group of talented designers and beautiful work. Thanks to my stellar costume team, our producers Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, everyone at Searchlight Pictures, and of course Guillermo for allowing me to help bring his vision to life. It's a fantastic day!"

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story (Costume Design)

"I am filled with gratitude, especially for Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macasko and everyone at Amblin and 20th Century Studios. Being invited into the circle of exemplary talents with whom Steven surrounds himself has been utterly life-changing, and I will forever cherish my West Side Story experience with humility and great joy. Thank you to the Academy for this beautiful honor. What a bright and shining moment!"

Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story (Production Design)

"I'm thrilled to be nominated in a year full of so much amazing talent, and to have been part of the team that brought Steven's vision to life."

Gary Rydstro, West Side Story (Sound)

"I cherished working on this amazing film and with the uniquely talented sound crew. If I could sing, I'd break into song."

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley (Cinematography)

"I am so proud to have a part in creating Guillermo del Toro's world and so honored that the Academy appreciates my work. My heartfelt thanks goes out to my amazing crew who tirelessly stood by me every step of the way. Thank you."

Diane Warren, Four Good Days (Original Song)

"I am so honored and excited to be nominated for "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days. I stayed up all night with my friends waiting for the nominations. I take nothing for granted. This was a tough and competitive year. I am really proud of this song and the message of hope it conveys at a time when it is needed more than ever. I am humbled by the acknowledgment of the Academy music branch."

Winners will be announced Sunday, March 27 during ABC's broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards.

