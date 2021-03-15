Stars react to their 2021 Oscar nominations: 'What a dream come true'

The beginning of the end is upon us.

What's been probably the longest awards season ever is building up to its climax with the nominees for the 2021 Oscars being announced this morning.

Multihyphenate couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas woke up super early on Monday to read off the names of nominees from such films as Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah, with Mank earning the most nominations.

Check out the nominees' reactions below — we'll be updating as the day goes on — and view the full list of Oscar nominations.

Judas and the Black Messiah (Best Picture)

Daniel Kaluuya (Best Supporting Actor)

"Chairman Fred Hampton was a light, a beacon of a being who would illuminate all he touched with his incredible message. With the ability to command any stage and robbed of his opportunity to captivate a global audience. He created strategies that supported and uplifted the black community but also unified other communities with his laugh, his mind, his passion and his love.

Today, I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps. With the blessing of Chairman Fred Hampton's family, and the unwavering support from Ryan Coogler, Shaka King and Charles King, and the cast led by LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback, I became a vessel for Chairman Fred's spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equality and justice more than ever. I commend my fellow nominees for their impressive work. To be seen and celebrated by my peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is beautifully humbling and I am deeply grateful. Thank you."

Mank (Best Picture)

Gary Oldman (Best Actor)

"After such a stressed pandemic year, there is a kind of comfort and reassurance in knowing that we soldier on in many ways with important traditions. In our industry there is nothing more traditional than the Academy Awards, which hopefully sends a sign of hope that we will get out of this. The Oscars are such a sign that normalcy still exists. In my case today marks my third Academy Award Nomination. Not to trivialize the current state of the world, it is a source of great pride and an honor to be recognized alongside these other tremendous, wonderful artists."

Amanda Seyfried (Best Supporting Actress)

"Working with David Fincher on Mank has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal. I won't be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I've come to know. To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege. Congratulations to David, Gary, and the whole cast and crew of Mank today – your brilliance has not gone unnoticed and I am humbled to share this recognition with you."

Composers Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Best Original Score)

"We are incredibly honored to have two of our scores recognized this year by the Academy. We are truly humbled and grateful… THANK YOU!"

Minari (Best Picture)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Best Supporting Actress)

"Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can't believe it's me! I am incredibly humbled by the honor. Thank you so much AMPAS, A24, Plan B, my Minari family and our entire cast and crew. We made this film with love, and I thank you for loving us back. And thank you, Isaac. This is all because of you!"

Nomadland (Best Picture)

Producers Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao

"Thank you to the Academy and to all our peers in the filmmaking community for acknowledging Nomadland. We thank all the people who shared their stories with us along the way, who inspired us by showing the power of compassion in listening to one another. We are grateful for everyone who worked on the film, our colleagues at Searchlight Pictures and our friend, the late Michael Wolf Snyder, for the artistry and magic he brought to the soundscape of our film."

Writer/Director Chloé Zhao (Best Director; Best Adapted Screenplay)

"I'm so thrilled for our nominations! Thank you to the Academy. I'm grateful to have gone on this journey with our talented team of filmmakers and to have met so many wonderful people who generously shared their stories with us. Thank you so much to my academy peers for recognizing this film that is very close to my heart."

Promising Young Woman (Best Picture)

Writer/Director Emerald Fennell (Best Director; Best Original Screenplay)

Sound of Metal (Best Picture)

Writer/Director Darius Marder (Best Original Screenplay)

"Sound of Metal was made by a group of artists who poured their hearts into this entire process. To have our cast and crew's intentions reflected in six first-time nominations has been overwhelming to say the least, especially on the back of something that everyone involved in the film did out of pure artistic passion. Thank you to Amazon Studios and the Academy for this extraordinary morning."

Riz Ahmed (Best Actor)

"Wow! I'm honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I'm equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder. These nominations represent the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular I'd like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities.

Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others."

Paul Raci (Best Supporting Actor)

"Thank you to the Academy for this honor. During my 40-something-year acting career, I have always been about the work. I've continued to work in small theater houses, like Deaf West Theatre, doing what I was trained to do from my Chicago Theater years, but to be validated in this way is gratifying on a level that I can only describe as heavenly. I'm so grateful to Darius Marder for directing and writing a script and a character seemingly for me without even knowing me that changed my life, and to Amazon for the love and support they have provided me. My heart is full, and as always, I look forward to the work and am grateful for the stillness."

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Best Picture)

Producers Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson

"Thank you so much to the Academy for recognizing The Trial of the Chicago 7. We are indebted to our brilliant writer and director, Aaron Sorkin, the outstanding craftspeople and the incredible ensemble of actors. We are so proud of the film that is a stark and inspirational reminder that the fight for freedom is never finished and that democracy will always be worth raising our voices for."

Songwriters Daniel Pemberton & Celeste Waite (Best Original Song)

"What an amazing journey a song can have…From being in lockdown, stuck at home, yet somehow still managing to write, collaborate and record over phone calls, text messages and video chats to create something from nothing that is now nominated for an Oscar is just, well, mind-blowing! 'Hear My Voice' is a song written in the spirit of protest and we wrote this song with the intention to in-still hope and belief into those who feel they aren't heard, to know that one day they will be. We are so lucky to have had such a powerful film from Aaron Sorkin to inspire the song and great collaborators in each other to complete it. To the Academy: a huge thank you we are both truly honoured."

Another Round (Best International Feature)

Writer/Director Thomas Vinterberg (Best Director)

"This is wonderful news. Thank you very much to the Academy, and congratulations to my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be in your company. I've made some films over the years, but none of them have meant so much to me as this one. During a long journey like this, it matters most to be surrounded by great collaborators who are also great friends. My actors, Mads, my co-writer Tobias, Sturla my DOP, my producers from Zentropa and the amazing behind the scenes talent were all on this journey with me and gave all they had. Thank you from Denmark."

A Shaun of the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon (Best Animated Feature)

Directors Will Becher and Richard Phelan

"Shaun the Sheep nominated for an Oscar!? A collection of inaudible sounds followed by silence... And that's just our reaction to the news!

We're absolutely thrilled to receive an Oscar nomination! This is an incredible experience and a reflection of the amazing hard work and talent of everyone who worked on the film.

The message of making new friends, learning from each other and always remaining positive in spite of difficult circumstances is something that we think a lot of people have connected to. On behalf of our silent movie star, Shaun the Sheep, and all of us at Aardman, we'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Academy."

Over the Moon (Best Animated Feature)

Director Glen Keane and Producers Peilin Chou and Gennie Rim

"What a dream come true for Over the Moon to be recognized by the Academy today! We share this incredible honor with our entire cast and crew, who came together during this highly unusual time, to create something truly beautiful. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to share Fei Fei's extraordinary journey of love, loss and healing with the world. We are also forever indebted to our screenwriter and friend, the late Audrey Wells, for entrusting us with this most precious love letter to her daughter. We hope our film moves and inspires those who may be trying to find their own way, and helps to make our world feel a little smaller and more connected. On behalf of the entire Over the Moon family, a huge thank you to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for this recognition!"

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Songwriters Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Göransson (Best Original Song)

"We are so speechless and beyond honored by this nomination. Rickard, Fat Max and I would like to thank the Academy for this unreal moment!! Thank you Netflix, David Dobkin, Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele for allowing us to be a part of this movie! Wow just beyond floored!!! Thank you!!!"

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis (Best Actress)

The 93rd Academy Awards will air Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.