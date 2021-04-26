Spike Lee dubs Glenn Close 'my sista' for her 'Da Butt' Oscars dance

Filmmaker thanks the actress for honoring his 1988 film School Daze with the performance.

The morning after the eight-time Academy Award nominee lost her latest contest for Best Supporting Actress but virtually won the entire ceremony by getting up out of her seat to dance to E.U.'s iconic 1988 single "Da Butt," the School Daze filmmaker shared a sweet message on Instagram praising the actress for doing justice to his movie's soundtrack tune.

"Good morning. I've got to give a shout-out to my sister Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love [for] School Daze," Lee said in a video post. "She was doing 'Da Butt!' I saw it on video! You were getting down!"

Spike Lee reacts to Glenn Close doing DaButt Credit: ABC/AMPAS via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The show-stopping moment occurred during a segment that saw Lil Rel Howery traveling through the Oscars audience and quizzing them on classic songs from the past, asking them if they knew whether the compositions were nominated for Best Original Song or not. Close admittedly knew the song, and enthusiastically indulged Howery's request for her to prove it by dancing.

While "Da Butt" did not receive an Oscar nod, Lee used the song in School Daze, which catapulted the track to No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Lee's video for Close in the Instagram post above.

