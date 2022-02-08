Spider-Man: No Way Home did earn an Oscar nod, just not the one fans were hoping for

Sorry, Spidey fans: Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture — at least not in this universe.

Despite racking up more than $1.7 billion worldwide, making it the biggest box office hit since the start of the pandemic, Marvel and Sony's latest Spider-Man adventure couldn't turn those box office receipts into awards gold. The film — which stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire as three versions of webslinger Peter Parker — did earn one Oscar nomination, for Best Visual Effects.

Spider-man No Way Home Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

Still, after No Way Home swung to the top of the box office and webbed up a slew of good reviews, some fans and awards pundits wondered whether that might translate to awards recognition.

