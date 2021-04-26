Sound of Metal fittingly wins Best Sound Oscar

It may not be a surprise, but it's still a deserved win. Sound of Metal won Best Sound at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, beating out competition from Greyhound, Mank, News of the World, and Soul in order to do so.

The award was presented by the star of Sound of Metal himself, Riz Ahmed, who played punk-metal drummer Ruben Stone struggling with the loss of his hearing. The award was accepted by Nicolas Becker live from Paris, speaking on behalf of the film's five-person sound design team.

"Sound of Metal received from its team so much time, love, and attention," Becker said in his live feed. "We believe it's one of the reasons the film has been received so beautifully."

Becker and director Darius Marder made great efforts to portray Ruben's experience authentically. They consulted with people who had been born with hearing but lost it over time, similar to Ruben's experience, and spoke to audiologists to understand what kind of sounds Ruben would hear after getting a cochlear implant. Becker built a small microphone to fit in Ahmed's mouth and capture the sound of his breathing.

Sound of Metal has no real score; instead of music, it has these reverberations and distortions.

"The idea was to make it really, really naturalistic," Becker told the Washington Post. "When the audience is listening and looking at the film, it's not illustrative. It's created a direct connection with their memories, you know?"

Sound of Metal is streaming on Amazon Prime.