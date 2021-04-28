Salma Hayek dances with 'the king' Anthony Hopkins in sweet Oscars celebration video

The Father type TV Show genre Drama

Anthony Hopkins became a two-time Oscar-winning actor and a dancing internet sensation all in the same week.

Three days after the 83-year-old was crowned the oldest acting Oscar winner ever for his performance in Florian Zeller's The Father, the Welsh performer landed a leading role opposite Salma Hayek in a sweet Instagram video celebrating the victory.

"Celebrating with the king," Hayek wrote in a caption for the video, which shows the pair dancing to "Dance Me to the End of Love" by Leonard Cohen. "[for] his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father."

Hopkins won his second Best Actor Oscar Sunday night in a surprising upset over the late Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman, who'd steadily risen through the ranks of the precursor awards season with early victories at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, though Hopkins gained ground in recent weeks with a major win at the BAFTA Awards. He was both unable to attend the in-person ceremony and give his speech via a digital video, so he shared a message online shortly after the telecast.

"Good morning. Well, here I am in my homeland in Wales, and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't. And [I'm] very grateful to the Academy, and thank you," he said. "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early, and again thank you all very much. I really did not expect this. So I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

Hayek's friendship with Hopkins dates back many years, with the 54-year-old even accompanying the Silence of the Lambs star to his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in 2003.

Watch Hayek and Hopkins dance in the Instagram video above.

Related content: