We have four words for you: Listen to the woman.

Rosie Perez was 'pissed off' at White Men Can't Jump costars during Oscars reunion

White men can't jump, but these two men sure can get high.

Rosie Perez poked fun at her White Men Can't Jump costars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes for their antics at the Oscars while appearing on Thursday night's episode of The Daily Show.

The trio presented at the awards show in honor of their film's 30th anniversary, which Daily Show host Trevor Noah said was one of his favorite parts of the Oscars.

To which Perez quickly replied, "I was pissed off at them though!"

Perez then proceeded to elaborate, explaining how they ruined her entrance and mishandled her gown. "I said to them, 'I have a train, just pick it up, fluff it, let it go, and let me walk out,'" she recounted. "And then I see on the playback they were holding it the whole time, cracking up."

Photos from that night illustrate exactly what Perez is talking about.

WESLEY SNIPES, ROSIE PEREZ, WOODY HARRELSON Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez, and Woody Harrelson at their 'White Men Can't Jump' Oscars reunion | Credit: ABC via Getty Images

Of course, Perez had a simple explanation for their behavior.

"They were high off their asses," she told Noah, to which he replied, "I thought that was a joke." "No!" Perez said. (Harrelson is, of course, notorious for his proclivity for smoking pot.)

Perez is currently starring with Kaley Cuoco in HBO's The Flight Attendant, but she made a memorable mark in White Men Can't Jump as Harrelson's character's live-in girlfriend, Gloria. The film follows Harrelson's Billy as he faces off against basketballer Sidney (Snipes) in an attempt to earn money to pay back a debt to a mobster.

A remake of White Men Can't Jump starring musician Jack Harlow is currently in the works at 20th Century Studios. Calmatic (House Party) will direct, with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Black-ish executive story editor Doug Hall penning the screenplay.

Representatives for Harrelson and Snipes did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Watch Perez in the Daily Show clip here.

