The Sound of Metal actor sent the nominations press room into a fit of laughter after he read the title of a particular nominee.

Riz Ahmed saying My Year of Dicks at the Oscar nominations is pure gold

The Oscar nominations announcement is a stimulating affair for Hollywood — especially when an unsuspecting Riz Ahmed makes an unintentional (and hilarious) dick joke.

As the Sound of Metal star and Oscar-winning producer took the stage Tuesday morning alongside Allison Williams, the pair revealed the 2023 nominees without a hitch, until it came time for the 40-year-old to read the names of the films recognized in the Best Animated Short Film category (watch in video above).

After Ahmed read the title for Sara Gunnarsdóttir's 2022 short My Year of Dicks, he paused as attendees in the press room — as well as Williams — laughed. The chuckles continued as he read the title of the next film: An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It.

Williams hesitated before she segued into the next category. "Ah, no comment," she said, smiling.

Social media quickly picked up on the bit, though, with one user tweeting, "Riz Ahmed just said 'My Year of Dicks,' so this is already the best awards season ever."

The animated film follows a woman named Pam, who "tries very hard to lose her virginity and always searches for 'the one'" with the help of her friends, according to its IMDb synopsis.

"We don't even know where to start, but we want to thank every single person who put their time, talent, and hearts into My Year of Dicks," the team behind the film wrote on its website after the project was included on the Academy's Best Animated Short Film shortlist. "What an honor to be included with such special works of art."

The 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC with returning host Jimmy Kimmel. See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations here, and listen to Ahmed say My Year of Dicks above.

