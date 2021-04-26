The Best Actor nominee revealed his marriage to Fatima Farheen Mirza in January.

He's up for Best Actor Sunday, but Riz Ahmed already won fans over before the Oscars ceremony even began.

While on the red carpet, the Sound of Metal performer paused for a very important task.

"One second," Ahmed motioned to photographers, before he adjusted his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's hair. She wore a gorgeous light turquoise dress, while he looked dapper in a black suit.

"I'm the official groomer for the evening," he quipped.

Viewers loved the sweet moment.

"did anyone else pass away watching riz ahmed tenderly fix his wife's hair," Writer Yohana Desta tweeted Sunday.

Editor Nora Dominick wrote, "Not Riz Ahmed pausing the Oscars red carpet to fix his wife's hair WHAT A PERFECT HUMAN."

The English actor revealed in January that he got married to Mirza "not very long ago." While on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ahmed said he met his now-wife "randomly" in New York while he was preparing for his role in Sound of Metal.

"We just both sat down at the same table in a cafe, where we both turned up to write," he explained. "We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting."

He also shared that the pair got married in a backyard wedding with "hardly anyone there."

"It was kind of interesting doing it with COVID and everything going on, obviously kept it super intimate and socially distant," he said.

In March, when the Oscar nominations were announced, Ahmed made history as he became the first Muslim actor to be nominated in the Oscars Best Actor category. Sound of Metal is also nominated for five other awards tonight, including Best Picture.