Riz Ahmed's family was hilariously unimpressed by his Oscar nod: 'He didn't win anything'

The ring of a playful familial jab apparently reverberates louder than the Sound of Metal.

Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed found that out the hard way, as the performer shared his cousins' hilarious reactions to his historic Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his work in Darius Marder's moving Best Picture contender.

One week after Ahmed's role as a hearing-impaired drummer earned the British Pakistani performer his first Oscar nod (and marked the first time a Muslim star scored recognition in the category), the 38-year-old shared a comical exchange he had with his cousins over the monumental achievement.

"My cousin Adnan legit didn't know what the Oscars were," Ahmed tweeted Tuesday. "[He said] 'Why all the gas? I won best client engagement award for the financial quarter.'"

Another cousin, Ahmed said, confirmed that the nomination wasn't cause for celebration: "'[He told me] 'Na, it's not as big as that, cos he didn't win anything. It's more like getting an email from your boss.' Thanks, boss."

Sound of Metal — which earned six total Oscar nominations — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

