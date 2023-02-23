The 'Lift Me Up' singer joins Phil Collins and fellow 2023 nominee Lady Gaga among an elite group of entertainers who've performed at both the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards in the same year.

Rihanna is going from the Super Bowl halftime show to Hollywood's super-elite stage, as she's set to perform at the upcoming 2023 Oscars.

The pop superstar is set to perform her Academy Award-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit "Lift Me Up" during ABC's telecast in March, the network announced Thursday.

In addition to peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in October, the Best Original Song nominee — made in collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, rapper Tems, and producer Ludwig Göransson — also marked Rihanna's long-awaited return to pop music, as it was her first solo single in six years at the time.

The gig falls exactly one month after Rihanna's Feb. 12 Super Bowl halftime show, which drew 118.7 million viewers, earned positive reviews from fans and critics, and saw the 35-year-old surprise-announce her second pregnancy.

Rihanna's upcoming Oscars set brings her into an elite group of entertainers who've performed at both the Super Bowl and the Oscars during the same year. Phil Collins joined Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton during the 2000 halftime show before taking the Oscars stage to perform "You'll Be in My Heart" from Disney's Tarzan. Lady Gaga — also Oscar-nominated this year for her Top Gun: Maverick song "Hold My Hand" — sang the National Anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl, later appearing at the Academy Awards to sing her Hunting Ground soundtrack song "Til It Happens to You" during the broadcast.

EW has reached out to representatives for this year's other Best Original Song contenders for more information on potential Oscars performances.

ABC will air the Academy Awards telecast on Sunday, March 12.

