Zarin took photos with Casey Wilson and this year's Best Supporting Actor winner at the event, which her daughter, Ally, suggested she wasn't invited to.

Ally Shapiro shared a video on TikTok lovingly calling out her mother for crashing the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, one of the most high-profile after-show events in Hollywood.

"You've probably heard by now that Ke Huy Quan, this man right here, won Best Supporting Actor last night at the Oscars," Shapiro said while pointing to a photo of Zarin, sans shoes, standing just behind Quan as he bit into a burger. "What you probably didn't know is that my mom snuck into the Vanity Fair party and, as you can see here, is photo-bombing him."

She continued, "And that's not the best part of this picture. The best part is my mom is barefoot at the Vanity Fair party, photo-bombing Ke Huy Quan."

Actress Casey Wilson also shared a photo from the event in which she's standing next to Zarin and her Black Monday costar June Diane Raphael.

"All the stars were out and I managed to snag a pic with my favorite one," Wilson wrote in the photo's caption.

Representatives for Zarin and Vanity Fair did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. Zarin was not listed as one of the party's celebrity attendees in a wrap-up email from the publication's communications team, which did include names like Quan, Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, and Michelle Yeoh.

Zarin rose to prominence as an OG cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City when the Bravo series launched in 2008. She remained a regular player on the show until exiting just before season 5. She returned in a supporting capacity for seasons 9-12, and later had a main role on the second season of the Peacock spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

