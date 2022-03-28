The Roots drummer and first-time director netted an Academy Award for his Hulu film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Questlove wins Best Documentary Oscar for directorial debut Summer of Soul: 'I'm so happy right now I could cry'

While spring has barely sprung, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson is already celebrating a Summer of Soul.

The first-time director's hit Hulu film just won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

In his acceptance speech, The Roots drummer was overcome with emotion mentioning his late father Lee Andrews as his mother Jacqui Andrews looked on. "I'm gonna get myself together and I'll thank everyone proper when I get off stage," said Questlove, before concluding his speech with "I'm so happy right now I could cry."

SUMMER OF SOUL Questlove wins Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

His film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring footage of the pivotal concert series that was nearly lost to time, bested nominated films including Ascension, Attica, Writing With Fire, and fellow 2021 Sundance Film Festival darling Flee.

Last year, the musician, filmmaker, producer, writer, and DJ told EW that making Summer of Soul "was really therapeutic and literally escorted me to a new path that I never knew I had."

Who could have anticipated taking that path would lead to an Oscars victory?