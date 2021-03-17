Priyanka Chopra used her entire IMDB page to silence critic doubting her acting cred

The White Tiger actress hit back at a critic who questioned her authority to reveal the Oscar nominations.

The White Tiger star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is clawing back after a critic questioned her qualifications to reveal Monday's Oscar nominations.

Though Chopra Jonas appears in one of this year's Oscar-nominated movies (she has a supporting role in Tiger), a Twitter user allegedly voiced skepticism over her authority in the cinema space, despite the actress having amassed dozens of credits in Hollywood, Bollywood, and as the headliner of the major ABC TV series Quantico — which she listed off in a response that included a video of her scrolling through her projects listed on IMDB.

"Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone," she tweeted. "Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."

According to BuzzFeed, the initial message stressed "no disrespect" to the star and her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas, despite saying doubting that "their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees." (EW was unable to verify this message, as the user's tweets are no longer publicly accessible).

Between them, Chopra Jonas and her husband have appeared in several high profile projects in recent years, with the 38-year-old racking up credits in Netflix's hit action film We Can Be Heroes, the Baywatch reboot, and the critically lauded The Sky Is Pink, while the Jonas Brothers hitmaker has appeared in both of Dwayne Johnson's blockbuster Jumanji revitalizations.

"Last year I was approaching 20 years in the business," Chopra Jonas previously told EW of telling her life story — including reflections on her storied acting career — in her new book Unfinished. "I reached a point in my life where I felt more self-assured, like I'd finally found my footing."

