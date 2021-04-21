You be the Awardist: Make your 2021 Oscar picks with EW's printable ballot

As we approach the grand finale to this year's Oscar race, it's about that time when the pieces finally stop shifting and everything seems to be set in stone. This year, though, Chloé Zhao and Nomadland have apparently had the race sewn up from the get-go, maintaining their frontrunner status throughout the strangest (and longest) awards season in recent memory.

Whether you also believe Zhao is bound for glory or think Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg will pull the upset of the century, you can put your predictions down on paper with EW's Oscar ballot. This year, we've given you a little bit of help for your office pool, bolding our picks for who will win in each category. But feel free to follow your heart; as longtime Oscar fans know, anything can happen when the big night arrives.

To print out your own Oscar score sheet, download EW's ballot, and don't forget to tune in to the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. (Also, check out more of EW's Oscar coverage here.)

Oscars ballot

