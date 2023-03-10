Make your picks for the 2023 Oscar winners with EW's printable ballot

You've (hopefully) watched the contenders, now it's time to pick who you think will take home Oscar statuettes.
By Gerrad Hall March 10, 2023 at 02:00 PM EST
The official kickoff to 2023 Oscar season began just over six months ago with the fall festival circuit — Telluride, Venice, Toronto. But it actually got underway when Everything Everywhere All at Once debuted at SXSW in March 2022, which is not a popular time of year for potential Best Picture nominee releases, but resulted in the movie being able to run a marathon instead of a sprint to the Oscars finish line. It was followed in summer by the debuts of Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis, two more movies whose popularity — and technical and artistic achievements, of course — helped catapult them into the race. Then came Aftersun, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Fabelmans, Living, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, The Whale, Women Talking, and more contenders.

So, who will win Oscars come Sunday night? It's a hot topic across Hollywood, with votes split among nominees in a few key categories: Elvis' Austin Butler or The Whale's Brendan Fraser — or one-time frontrunner, Banshees' Colin Farrell — for Best Actor? Tár's Cate Blanchett or EEAAO's Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett or EEAAO's Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress?

We've made our picks — check out predictions in top categories from Dave Karger and Joey Nolfi, and see what four anonymous Oscar voters shared with us — and now it's time for you to make yours. So download EW's printable ballot below and make your selections before the Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

