Make your picks for the 2023 Oscar winners with EW's printable ballot
The official kickoff to 2023 Oscar season began just over six months ago with the fall festival circuit — Telluride, Venice, Toronto. But it actually got underway when Everything Everywhere All at Once debuted at SXSW in March 2022, which is not a popular time of year for potential Best Picture nominee releases, but resulted in the movie being able to run a marathon instead of a sprint to the Oscars finish line. It was followed in summer by the debuts of Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis, two more movies whose popularity — and technical and artistic achievements, of course — helped catapult them into the race. Then came Aftersun, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Fabelmans, Living, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, The Whale, Women Talking, and more contenders.
So, who will win Oscars come Sunday night? It's a hot topic across Hollywood, with votes split among nominees in a few key categories: Elvis' Austin Butler or The Whale's Brendan Fraser — or one-time frontrunner, Banshees' Colin Farrell — for Best Actor? Tár's Cate Blanchett or EEAAO's Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett or EEAAO's Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress?
We've made our picks — check out predictions in top categories from Dave Karger and Joey Nolfi, and see what four anonymous Oscar voters shared with us — and now it's time for you to make yours. So download EW's printable ballot below and make your selections before the Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.
Related content:
Comments