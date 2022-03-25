Make your final picks for the 2022 Oscars with EW's printable ballot

We have made our final predictions — how about you?

This awards season has been an unpredictable one in many ways, with a few movies sharing accolades in several categories over the past few months — Benedict Cumberbatch and Will Smith have volleyed back and for all season in the Best Actor race; Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, and Jessica Chastain have all had their moment in the Best Actress spotlight; and The Power of the Dog and CODA have been neck and neck in this final Best Picture stretch. So we get it, all of that is making these final choices harder to make.

Alas, it must be done. We have plenty of analysis to help guide you, but don't discount the opinions of five anonymous Academy members who weighed in with their picks. So download EW's printable ballot and make your selections before the Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

2022 Oscar Ballot Credit: EW

EW's countdown to the 2022 Oscars has everything you're looking for, from our expert predictions and in-depth Awardist interviews with this year's nominees to nostalgia and our takes on the movies and actors we wish had gotten more Oscars love. You can check it all out at The Awardist.