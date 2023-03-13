In case you're confused, this is the Pinocchio that just won an Oscar

Pinocchio just won Best Animated Feature at the 2023 Oscars — but if anyone says it was Robert Zemeckis' 2022 musical version that took home the hardware, their nose will grow. Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion version is the one that won the award at Sunday's ceremony, earning the filmmaker his third career statue.

"Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre, and animation is ready to be taken to the next step. We're all ready for it," del Toro said during his acceptance speech. "Please help us. Keep animation in the conversation."

Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson accept the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The filmmaker, who previously won the Best Director and Best Picture Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2018, shares the award with director Mark Gustafson and producers Gary Ungar and Alexander Bulkley. Other nominees in the category this year included Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, and Turning Red.

"There are several reversals in the film," del Toro said from the press room about his adaptation. "One of the most important is that it's not about a kid learning to be a real boy but a father learning to be a real father. It's about disobedience, and disobedience is urgent in the world now. How we can love each other in our failings, in our flaws, in our humanity."

Meanwhile, Zemeckis' recent live-action musical adaptation of Pinocchio starred Evan Ainsworth as the titular puppet, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, and Cynthia Erivo as the blue fairy. The Disney+ film was a critical bomb, while del Toro's version is now officially an Oscar winner.

See the full list of 2023 Oscar winners.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: