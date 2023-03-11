Encino Man Show More About Encino Man type Movie genre Comedy

This throwback is taking us all the way to the Stone Age.

More than 30 years after Pauly Shore starred with Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan in the teen comedy Encino Man, the Weasel is wishing his castmates luck at the Oscars this weekend, where they're both nominated for acting awards.

Shore sent his regards in an Oscars segment on Good Morning America Friday, saying in a pretaped message, "I'm very excited for my two costars from Encino Man, both nominated this year for an Oscar. It's quite remarkable, it's an insane story. These guys — what a comeback. It's almost like they were Encino Men and they dethawed them, and they're coming back to life."

As Shore alluded to, Encino Man stars Fraser as a caveman who's been frozen in ice and reawakens in the 20th century, where he learns about the modern world from two teen outcasts, played by Shore and Sean Astin. Quan portrays a fellow high school student.

At this Sunday's Oscars, Fraser is nominated for Best Actor for his role as a reclusive professor in The Whale, and Quan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a mild-mannered husband in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Both actors are seen as frontrunners with strong comeback narratives, and a win for either would be their first, on their first nomination.

Though it wasn't exactly Oscar bait, Encino Man was a breakout film for Fraser, who went on to major box office success later in the '90s and into the early aughts before hitting a bit of a career slump. For Quan, however, the film was one of his last acting roles before he took a nearly 20-year hiatus, with Everything Everywhere All at Once majorly marking his return.

'Encino Man' costars Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, and Ke Huy Quan 'Encino Man' costars Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, and Ke Huy Quan | Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty, Allison Dinner/Getty

In his GMA message, Shore pledged that he was going to "binge-watch" Encino Man this weekend, and also tune in to the Oscars to see who will take home the awards. He added, "Congratulations, guys. Good luck, bros."

The 95th Oscars will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

