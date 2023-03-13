'A QR code is not acceptable,' the actor's widow said in a statement on Monday.

"Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the 'In Memoriam' segment of the Oscars," Dee Dee Sorvino said in a statement on Monday. "It's a three-hour show, they can't give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all."

Dee Dee also criticized the Academy's inclusion of a QR code that would lead viewers to a longer, more complete list. "Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better."

Paul Sorvino and Dee Dee Sorvino attend Opening Of CMX CineBistro With Special Screenings Of BlacKkKlansman The late Paul Sorvino with his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino. | Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A working character actor for decades, Paul was perhaps best known for his role as mafia boss Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese's iconic 1990 mafia movie Goodfellas. He also played a number of cinematic fathers over the years — including the father of Juliet (Claire Danes) in Romeo + Juliet, and the patriarch of The Goldbergs — and also fathered two children, Mira and Michael, who went on to become actors in their own right.

Mira won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Woody Allen's 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, and posted a nostalgic tribute to her father on Sunday night timed to this year's ceremony.

"On this Oscars night I am so happy for all of the nominees and the winners, but I am also moved in a thousand different ways when I think of the night I got to share my Academy Award with my Dad, the very great actor Paul Sorvino, who was never nominated," Mira wrote on Instagram alongside video of her victory, where she thanked her father for "teaching me everything I know about acting" in her acceptance speech.

Her post concluded, "On this first year after his passing it is truly a bittersweet but beautiful memory. I love you Dad, I miss you so much."

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films, TV, and music.