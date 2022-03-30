Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes is sharing her take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the awards show on Sunday night.

The comedian and co-creator/star of Netflix's The Upshaws appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and gave a play-by-play of her experience at that moment. Sykes had introduced Rock to the stage alongside Regina Hall but had to rush back to her trailer afterward and missed the slap. She returned to the stage when Smith was already walking back to his seat.

Upon hearing and seeing what had happened, Sykes says, "I just felt so awful for my friend, you know, Chris. And it was sickening. It was absolutely — I physically felt ill. And, I'm still a little traumatized by it."

While Sykes acknowledged Smith's apology on Instagram, she pointed out that "no one has apologized to us," in reference to her and her fellow hosts. "This is our house. We're inviting you in. We're hosts. We're gonna take care of y'all tonight. Make sure you have a good time."

Sykes added, "We worked really hard to put that show together... I'm like, 'What the hell is this?' It's wrong. It's just wrong."

Later in the clip, the comedian shared that she ran into Rock at an after-party. "And, as soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said was, 'I'm so sorry.' And I'm like 'Why are you apologizing?'"

Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes co-hosting the 94th Oscars. | Credit: ABC

She said he answered, "It was supposed to be your night. You, and Amy and Regina, y'all were doing such a great job, I'm so sorry. This is now gonna be about this.' Because that's — I mean, that's who Chris is."

While Hall has not spoken publicly about the incident since Oscars night, Sykes' other co-host Schumer shared a similar sentiment about the whole situation on her Instagram, saying she is "waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Watch the full clip of Wanda Sykes on The Ellen Degeneres Show above.