EW's 2021 Oscars issue: Your guide to Hollywood's biggest night

The Promising Young Woman nominee, 36, reveals how she broke the film's tension with costar Bo Burnham — singing a rendition of Paris Hilton's "Stars Are Blind": The prep was like, "Here's a printed sheet of the words, go and learn it!" [Director Emerald Fennell] put Bo on one side of an aisle and me on the other [and said], "We have clearance for all of these products, so do what you want with them!" We just went into it. I was very resistant at the beginning and kept hiding behind my character, saying, "Cassie would never do this!" But two takes in, Emerald came and gave me a telling-off, and told me that I needed to enter into the spirit of what we're doing, so I was like, "Okay, fine, I'll do it." And it was very good fun! We were popping potato chip bags, but the most exciting thing that day was that Bo had, in an earlier take, picked up a tin of Spam and danced with the Spam. Then we were all in a crisis because we didn't know if we could get clearance for Spam, so the producers were ringing the people from Spam. Word went out on set like, "Guys, we got permission to use Spam!" [Laughs] It was very exciting. The whole crew was humming "Stars Are Blind" for a week afterwards....From the offset, this film has meant a huge lot to me. —AS TOLD TO JOEY NOLFI