Chadwick Boseman, Christopher Plummer, Sean Connery featured in Oscars in memoriam tribute

During Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, the Academy paid tribute to those we've lost in the past year.

Set to Stevie Wonder's "As," the in memoriam section of the 93 Academy Awards moved at a rather fast pace, so if you missed any names, you can watch the full video below.

Among the late stars paid to whom the Academy paid tribute was Sean Connery, who died at the age of 90 back in October 2020, Christopher Plummer who died in February of this year, and, of course, Chadwick Boseman who tragically passed in the summer of 2020 from colon cancer at 43. Boseman was nominated for the accolade in the Best Actor category for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, though he ultimately lost out to Anthony Hopkins.

In Memoriam Chadwick Boseman in Oscars In Memoriam | Credit: ABC

Missing from the video was Adam Schlesinger, who died from complications due to COVID in April 2020. Schlesinger wrote and co-produced the title song to That Thing You Do! His music was also featured in There's Something About Mary, Me, Myself & Irene, and Josie and the Pussycats, among others. Jessica Walter's name was also absent. The award-winning actress, whose career spanned six decades, died in March 2021 and was best known for Play Misty for Me, Trapper John M..D., Streets of San Francisco, and for playing Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development.