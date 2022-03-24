Her first time to the Academy Awards will be at Sunday's ceremony.

Oscars host Regina Hall has never been to the Oscars: 'It's not an easy room to get in'

Upcoming Oscars host Regina Hall's first-ever trip to the Academy Awards will be when she emcees Sunday night's ceremony.

"You know, it's hard to get into. It's not an easy place to be. It's not an easy room to get in. I've actually never been to the Oscars," said Hall — who's hosting the 2022 ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer — on Thursday's episode of The View.

"This is very exciting," she added. "It's slightly different because of the pandemic, so the seating will be slightly different, but I'm happy there's a live audience."

Regina Hall Regina Hall | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

View moderator Whoopi Goldberg, a past Oscars host, told Hall to have fun during the show to loosen up her nerves, which Hall said she was game for.

"What we really want to do is have a fun show. There will be a lot of things that will hopefully be a lot of fun to watch," Hall teased, also promising that the Academy's controversial decision to move the presentation of select categories to a pre-show won't diminish the recipients' honors.

"Everyone will get to celebrate. Hair, makeup, wardrobe, score — there's not a component in a movie that's not important. There'd be no way we'd have a night of Oscars without everybody seeing the face of what helped create the experience of watching a movie," she explained. "Then there's a reality that people often complain about: time and how long the Oscars are. You can't please everyone 100 percent."

Hall's Girls Trip costar Sunny Hostin, who made a cameo in the blockbuster comedy, then asked the actress for an update on the status of the movie's sequel, given that Oscars telecast producer Will Packer also worked on the film.

"It is happening, finally!" Hall said of working on Girls Trip 2 with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish. "First it was scheduling, then it was what was going on in the world, so, now we're back."

In addition to Hall's appearance on The View, Sykes showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to joke that she's going to get drunk and "steal an Oscar" during the show, while Schumer recently teased that she consulted her lawyer and was told she "can't say half" of what she wants to during her hosting gig.

