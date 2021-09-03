See who's up and who's down in the hunt for awards this week as EW gauges the state of the Oscars race.

Who has what it takes to stand out among the 2022 Oscar contenders?

As the fall festivals take shape, EW is taking stock of the pieces of the awards puzzle as they fall into place. This week, the Venice International Film Festival and the Telluride Film Festival thrust major players like Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Will Smith (King Richard), and Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) into the hunt. Because early reviews often make or break any potential nominee's foundation for success at these all-important cinema events, read on to find out what early festival reactions say about these suspected heavyweights' potential paths to gold as they enter the ring — and find out if any new prospective competitors emerged to challenge their standing.

EW's Oscars heat index will update here throughout the season, as often as the race changes. Check back for more updates as the hunt for awards carries on over the months ahead.

Sept. 3 — Venice and Telluride launch

Who's up:

Who's down:

Dune — Coming out of the gate with strong showings at the fall festivals is paramount for any major contender, especially for a commercial-leaning blockbuster. Given Denis Villeneuve's Oscar track record (Sicario, Arrival, etc.), Dune was expected to continue the momentum, but the film is notching hit-or-miss reviews out of Venice and Telluride. Most agree that the visuals epitomize "lush, lofty" filmmaking excellence (as Greenblatt wrote in her B-grade review), but others, like IndieWire's David Ehrlich, called the overall product "a massive disappointment" when it comes to storytelling. The consensus is a positive one, but hardly the universal acclaim many expected. Hopes are high for the movie to make up some ground with audience in Toronto next week. PICTURE: Festival no-shows like House of Gucci and West Side Story — Before anyone gets upset, hear me out: There's one giant omission from the fall festival circuit thus far, and that's Ridley Scott's highly anticipated House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The film isn't "down" on this list as a knock against its quality (no one has seen it!), but the fact that it isn't hitting its stride at the major festivals with showings in Venice, Telluride, Toronto, or New York feels peculiar given the star power behind this one. There's always AFI, which gave us American Sniper, Selma, and more eventual contenders in the past, but for now, the lights are on, but no one's home inside the House of Gucci! Similar to Gucci's state in the race, Steven Spielberg's heavily touted musical West Side Story is thus far absent from any major fall festivals. Traveling the circuit isn't a surefire bet at gaining Oscar traction (especially after such an unorthodox year), but movies not making headway at these events need to make up ground in other ways.

On the horizon:

Toronto kicks off on Sept. 9 with a large slate of titles, including world premieres (all, well, eyes will be on Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and carried-over screenings of films hitting Venice and/or Telluride (Spencer, Dune, Belfast). A few more Venice pictures have yet to debut (Last Night in Soho seems poised to make noise), so expect some late-breaking surprises in the days ahead.

