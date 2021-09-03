Oscars heat index: Kristen Stewart, Will Smith make early strides at fall festivals
See who's up and who's down in the hunt for awards this week as EW gauges the state of the Oscars race.
Who has what it takes to stand out among the 2022 Oscar contenders?
As the fall festivals take shape, EW is taking stock of the pieces of the awards puzzle as they fall into place. This week, the Venice International Film Festival and the Telluride Film Festival thrust major players like Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Will Smith (King Richard), and Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) into the hunt. Because early reviews often make or break any potential nominee's foundation for success at these all-important cinema events, read on to find out what early festival reactions say about these suspected heavyweights' potential paths to gold as they enter the ring — and find out if any new prospective competitors emerged to challenge their standing.
EW's Oscars heat index will update here throughout the season, as often as the race changes. Check back for more updates as the hunt for awards carries on over the months ahead.
Sept. 3 — Venice and Telluride launch
Who's up:
- PICTURE, DIRECTOR, ACTOR, ACTRESS: The Power of the Dog — First-round critic reviews are the first benchmark for a film's potential on the Oscar circuit. And, as expected, Jane Campion's first film in 12 years was universally lauded for the filmmaker's direction and Benedict Cumberbatch's lead performance. It's Kirsten Dunst's turn, however, that hit even bigger at the film's Venice premiere, laying the groundwork on the road to her first-ever Oscar nomination.
- PICTURE, ACTRESS: Belfast — Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama about a family struggling to adapt to social upheaval in 1960s Ireland appears to be generating one muted response (such as EW's Leah Greenblatt's initial reaction) for every three unshakable raves. A potentially divisive run through the season is good at this early stage: It generates interest and keeps an early frontrunner target off the film's back. Most seem to agree that Outlander star Caitriona Balfe's anchoring performance as the central family's maternal guiding light could be a major threat in the Best Actress race.
- PICTURE, ACTOR: Cyrano — Peter Dinklage's musical turn as the titular romantic signaled a strong start at the head of the race for the Game of Thrones actor, who makes a rare leading turn in a film that longtime Oscar pundit Sasha Stone called the "Best Actor frontrunner at the moment." Other notices from the Joe Wright-directed film's Telluride world premiere echo the sentiment — and even heap further praise on supporting actor Kelvin Harrison, Jr., another overdue performer on the prowl for awards glory.
- ACTOR: Will Smith in King Richard — Though critics are floating between moderately enthused or intensely overwhelmed by the overall package of the story behind Venus and Serena Williams father-slash-coach, Smith is being universally hailed as operating "at his best" in the film.
- ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix in C'Mon C'Mon — Praise is coalescing around Phoenix's first big-screen turn since Joker in Mike Mills' road movie, which EW's Greenblatt calls the actor's best work since Her. Read EW's full review here.
- ACTOR: Riz Ahmed in Encounter — Greenblatt felt the film's tone was uneven, but, like many of her peers at Telluride, still hailed Ahmed as a standout. Read EW's full review here.
- ACTOR: Simon Rex in Red Rocket — Florida Project helmer Sean Baker's latest film (about a washed-up porn star played by MTV-VJ-turned-porn-star-turned-actor) Rex is being called "icky," "uncomfortable," and "hilariously inappropriate," all in the best way possible.
- ACTRESS: Kristen Stewart in Spencer — The 31-year-old earned some of the best reviews of her career out of Venice in Pablo Larraín's exaggerated reimagining of the dissolution of Princess Diana's marriage. Early reactions collectively called Stewart an early frontrunner for the Best Actress Oscar, giving her a sturdy platform to stand on as she heads to Toronto.
- ACTRESS: Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers — Pedro Almodovar recently directed Antonio Banderas to a slow-burning Oscar nod for Pain and Glory, and enthusiastic reviews for Cruz's latest performance in his new movie indicate a similar trajectory could be imminent for the Spanish star.
Who's down:
- PICTURE: Dune — Coming out of the gate with strong showings at the fall festivals is paramount for any major contender, especially for a commercial-leaning blockbuster. Given Denis Villeneuve's Oscar track record (Sicario, Arrival, etc.), Dune was expected to continue the momentum, but the film is notching hit-or-miss reviews out of Venice and Telluride. Most agree that the visuals epitomize "lush, lofty" filmmaking excellence (as Greenblatt wrote in her B-grade review), but others, like IndieWire's David Ehrlich, called the overall product "a massive disappointment" when it comes to storytelling. The consensus is a positive one, but hardly the universal acclaim many expected. Hopes are high for the movie to make up some ground with audience in Toronto next week. Read EW's full review here.
- PICTURE: Festival no-shows like House of Gucci and West Side Story — Before anyone gets upset, hear me out: There's one giant omission from the fall festival circuit thus far, and that's Ridley Scott's highly anticipated House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The film isn't "down" on this list as a knock against its quality (no one has seen it!), but the fact that it isn't hitting its stride at the major festivals with showings in Venice, Telluride, Toronto, or New York feels peculiar given the star power behind this one. There's always AFI, which gave us American Sniper, Selma, and more eventual contenders in the past, but for now, the lights are on, but no one's home inside the House of Gucci! Similar to Gucci's state in the race, Steven Spielberg's heavily touted musical West Side Story is thus far absent from any major fall festivals. Traveling the circuit isn't a surefire bet at gaining Oscar traction (especially after such an unorthodox year), but movies not making headway at these events need to make up ground in other ways.
On the horizon:
- Toronto kicks off on Sept. 9 with a large slate of titles, including world premieres (all, well, eyes will be on Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and carried-over screenings of films hitting Venice and/or Telluride (Spencer, Dune, Belfast). A few more Venice pictures have yet to debut (Last Night in Soho seems poised to make noise), so expect some late-breaking surprises in the days ahead.
