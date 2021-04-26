Yuh-Jung Youn wins historic Supporting Actress Oscar in stacked category, finally meets Brad Pitt

Minari star makes Oscars history as first Korean woman to win Best Supporting Actress, and fangirls over Brad Pitt and Glenn Close in her acceptance speech.

Minari's beloved maternal figure planted a seed of glowing affection within the Academy.

Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean woman to win Best Supporting Actress in Oscars history, taking the statuette Sunday night at the 93rd Academy Awards telecast for her work in director Lee Isaac Chung's moving immigrant drama.

She began her charismatic acceptance speech by thanking "Mr. Brad Pitt," who served as an executive producer on the film, adding that she was thrilled to "finally" come into contact with him. "Nice to meet you!" she said.

Yu-Jung Youn Yuh-Jung Youn wins Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. | Credit: ABC

She went on to say that everyone on the awards trail was "forgiven" for mispronouncing her name throughout the season, and expressed immense joy over the Academy voting for her.

"I don't believe in competition, but how can I win over Glenn Close?" she joked. "All the nominees, five nominees, we are the winners for different movies.... we can't compete with each other. I had a little bit of luck. I'm luckier than you! Also, maybe [it's because of] American hospitality for a Korean actor. I'm not sure!"

Youn took the award at the tail end of what started as a wide-open race against the likes of Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Olivia Colman (The Father), and Amanda Seyfried (Mank), but ultimately streamlined when Youn took SAG and BAFTA trophies in recent weeks.

Though she is the first Korean woman to win for Best Supporting Actress, she is not the only to have received Academy recognition. Her Minari costar Steven Yeun this year became the first Korean to be nominated for Best Actor, while acclaimed Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho won a pair of statuettes last year for his work on the Best Picture-winner.

"With my English, I doubt it. But okay I will ask them, 'Do I have a chance to work with Isaac again?'" Youn recently told EW of her future in Hollywood after rising to prominence in Minari. "This time though, more money please."

