On the Oscars red carpet, Ashley Graham was just a girl, standing in front of a boy, trying to get Hugh Grant to say anything at all.

Grant rose in fame playing awkward English gents in beloved rom-coms Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill. On Sunday, the actor brought some of that flavor to the Academy Awards while being interviewed by during ABC's On the Red Carpet Live show.

Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film

When Graham asked the Oscars presenter to name his favorite thing about coming to the Academy Awards the actor seemed stumped before eventually replying, "It's fascinating, the whole of humanity is here, it's Vanity Fair." Grant, who studied English literature at Oxford University, was likely referring to William Thackeray's nineteenth-century novel Vanity Fair. Graham clearly thought the actor was talking about the Oscar party-hosting magazine of the same name and responded, "Oh, it's all about Vanity Fair, that's where we let loose and have a little bit of fun."

Matters deteriorated sharply from that point on. When Graham asked if he was excited to see anybody win, Grant replied, "No one in particular." When she requested to know what he was wearing, the actor responded, "Just my suit," subsequently claiming that it was made by "my tailor." And when Graham threw her interviewee the ultimate low-ball query of "What was it like to be in Glass Onion?" Grant informed her, "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds." Finally, a desperate Graham followed-up with "But, still, you showed up and you had fun, right?" Grant responded, "Uh, almost." It was then that Graham decided to draw a close on the whole stilted shebang.

