The category was won by Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cocaine Bear gets airtime (but no lines) presenting visual effects Oscar with Elizabeth Banks

Director Elizabeth Banks presented the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects category at the Oscars on Sunday night accompanied by the titular animal from Cocaine Bear, or at least someone in a bear suit.

"I recently directed the film Cocaine Bear," said a hoarse Banks. "And without visual effects, this is what the bear would look like."

"It's terrifying," the filmmaker continued as the faux fur monster danced by her side. "Stop it! No director wants to deal with this."

Elizabeth Banks and Cocaine Bear speak onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Elizabeth Banks and Cocaine Bear at the 2023 Oscars | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After the bear pointed at the audience and slapped its nose, Banks asked, "Are you trying to score right now? You need to wait 'til the after-party like everybody else."

The bit continued with the bear listing, via mime and fake-whispering, the films nominated in the visual effects category, prompting commentary from Banks.

"The Navi are not real; it's visual effects. Avatar is visual effects," said Banks. "Is this All Quiet on the Western Front? Okay, that's visual effects. It was a real war but real visual effects. Batman flying around is not real. Tom Cruise flying around is real, but also visual effects. Wakanda? Wakanda is totally real."

"Visual effects can enhance any story and are an incredible tool for filmmakers like me," Banks concluded before reading out the list of nominees. "And without visual effects, Cocaine Bear would have been some actor, in a bear suit, probably on cocaine."

The category was won by Avatar: The Way of Water.

See the full list of 2023 Oscars winners.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.