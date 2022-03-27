Oscars 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show

By Jessica Wang March 27, 2022 at 01:52 PM EDT
Hollywood's biggest night has finally arrived!

The 94th Academy Awards will kick off later today, but before the ceremony commences, film and awards show enthusiasts won't want to miss PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, EW senior awards editor Gerrad Hall, People (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons, and PEOPLE editor-at-large Janine Rubenstein will catch up with some of Hollywood's brightest stars before the Oscar hopefuls head into the Dolby Theatre for a night of celebration, discussing the nominated titles, fashion, and more. EW executive editor Clarissa Cruz and PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal will also provide commentary. All available to watch in the video above.

The annual red carpet pre-show will also be available to stream live on EW.com, PEOPLE.com, EW and PEOPLE's YouTube channels, EW and PEOPLE's Twitter pages, EW and PEOPLE's Facebook pages, and PeopleTV.

Wanda SykesRegina Hall, and Amy Schumer will co-host the Oscars this year, where BelfastCODADon't Look UpDrive My CarDuneKing RichardLicorice PizzaNightmare AlleyThe Power of the Dogand West Side Story are up for Best Picture. Lady GagaZoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee CurtisJennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, and Samuel L. Jackson are among the presenters, while BeyoncéBillie EilishFINNEASReba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra have been tapped as performers.

The 94th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

