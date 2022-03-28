Oscars hosts take on Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill and Golden Globes controversy

The 94th Academy Awards featured a host for the first time since 2018. Three of them, actually: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. In their opening trialogue on Sunday night, they took on everything from the Golden Globes controversy to the controversy over Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill to the Oscars' cut-categories controversy. So, lots of controversy.

After being introduced and hyped up by DJ Khaled, Schumer quipped, "This year the Academy hired three women to host, because it's cheaper than hiring one man."

"But I'm still excited to be hosting, representing Black women who are standing proud," Hall noted.

"Yes, and I'm… living out loud," said Sykes. Added Schumer: "Yes, and I am representing unbearable white women who've called the cops when you get a little too loud."

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The backlash to the Oscar producers' opting to cut eight behind-the-scenes categories from the broadcast did not go unaddressed by the trio, and they were aided by some electric comedy. "It was a controversial and difficult decision, but, you know, I think we've moved on," said Sykes as the lights fritzed out around them.

Schumer then moved on to another awards show controversy. "This is kind of sad. You know what's in the In Memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes," she said. "They didn't have any Black people."

Even NBA superstar LeBron James got dunked on. "I was very disappointed that Space Jam 2 did not get nominated in the special effects category for that hairline that gave LeBron James," Hall cracked. "It was really good."

"Black Twitter is going to love that," added Sykes, to which Schumer said, "Yeah, what is that?"

Toward the end of their opener, the women waded into politics. "This year we saw a frightening display of how toxic masculinity turned into cruelty towards women and children," said Hall. "Damn that Mitch McConnell," said Sykes, setting up the plot of Best Picture nominee The Power of the Dog.

The hosts also poked fun at honorary Oscar recipient Samuel L. Jackson, as well as Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for "the House of Random Accents." They ended their first appearance on the stage with a takedown of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. "We're going to have a great night tonight," said Sykes "and for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night." The women then chanted the word "gay" in celebration, which received loud applause from the crowd. (The awards began on a winning note for the LGBTQ community, with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose becoming the first queer woman of color to claim the Best Supporting Actress trophy.)