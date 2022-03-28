The best and worst moments from the 2022 Oscars
They came, they saw, they put a DJ Khaled airhorn on it: This year's Academy Awards promised a ceremony like no other, from its three hosts to a parade of non-sequitur presenters ("Ladies and gentlemen, Shawn Mendes and Tracee Ellis Ross!") and a newly abbreviated prize lineup. Here, our vibe seismograph of the 2022 Oscars (so far).
Worst: The eight awards you didn't see
Let's start with the elephant that's not in the room, a.k.a. the eight major awards — including Score, Production Design, and in a feat of true Alanis irony, Editing — cut from the live broadcast in a late-breaking and widely derided decision by ABC, and later played back in abbreviated clips. While stars played corny late-night games on the red carpet and cranked out mechanical patter, inside the Dolby Theatre a little movie called Dune (you know, the only film of the10 Best Picture nominees to actually top $100 million at the box office) was picking up four prizes from genial stand-ins Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, to a milling and half-empty room.
Best: ...But the hosts came ready to play
If the opening seemed hectically desperate to please — we give you Beyoncé! DJ Khaled! The dewy kids of Euphoria! — cohosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall came in with a few sharp elbows to course correct the forced-festive flop sweat in the room, whether it was Sykes on Jane Campion's esoteric western Power of the Dog ("I watched that movie three times, and I'm halfway through it") or Schumer's zinging solo monologue, which dunked breezily on everything from King Richard's misplaced feminism to voters' fondness for a certain critically derided Netflix hit ("I guess Academy members 'don't look up' reviews.")
Worst: Bad-idea music cues
Somebody tomorrow should be sleeping with the fishes, and that person is whoever thought that cueing the entrance of two recent Black Oscar winners, H.E.R. and Daniel Kaluuya, to Toto's "Africa" or Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz to "La Isla Bonita" (she's Latina, get it?) could in any world be considered cute. Also tacky, if it was in fact intentional: Maneskin's "Beggin'" as a winky dig at last-minute attendee and presenter Rachel Zegler, the young West Side Story star who basically had to shame ABC into inviting her.
Best: Supporting non-surprises
Sure, their wins were foregone after weeks of walk-up prizes that all but guaranteed these outcomes. Still, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, two players whose names were hardly known in Academy circles before their respective breakouts in West Side Story and CODA, came in fresh with speeches that were bracing, funny, and genuinely moving — particularly their joyful shout-outs to communities (brown, queer, deaf) still only rarely represented by little gold men.
Pure chaos: The Twitter Oscar
The full anarchic powers of the internet came to play with the so-called Fan Favorite Initiative, in which the Oscars' naked thirst for clicks via an earnest Twitter poll resulted, inevitably, in exactly the heroes we deserved: Minimata, a Johnny Depp movie so obscure it may in fact still be living in protective custody; the pile of girl-boss taffeta and twee that was Disney's Camilla Cabello Cinderella, and of course, the ever-loyal #SynderCut militia (Army of the Dead).
Worst: The song remains the same
The Grammys are next weekend, though you wouldn't think the Oscars knew it; all that time they cleared by pre-taping pesky categories like Editing and Score, they saved for Billie Eliish and Beyoncé and… Reba McIntire's warbling rendition of "Somehow You Do," from the Glenn Close-Mila Kunis drug drama Four Good Days, currently resting at a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes? No shade to our beloved Trish, but come on, guys. (Also, we very much talked about Bruno. But hey! Remix.)
