The best and worst moments from the 2022 Oscars

Worst: The eight awards you didn't see

Let's start with the elephant that's not in the room, a.k.a. the eight major awards — including Score, Production Design, and in a feat of true Alanis irony, Editing — cut from the live broadcast in a late-breaking and widely derided decision by ABC, and later played back in abbreviated clips. While stars played corny late-night games on the red carpet and cranked out mechanical patter, inside the Dolby Theatre a little movie called Dune (you know, the only film of the10 Best Picture nominees to actually top $100 million at the box office) was picking up four prizes from genial stand-ins Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, to a milling and half-empty room.