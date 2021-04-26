Oscars 2021: See the winners list (updating live)
After a terribly long wait since the last Oscars ceremony (14-and-a-half months), during what turned out to be a way-too-long quarantine, the Oscar statues are finally ready to go to their forever homes.
Although the pandemic nearly ended the moviegoing experience (and it certainly wreaked havoc on the release schedule), the films that did manage to find their way to your eyeballs are worthy of celebration, and said celebration will indeed be an "intimate" ceremony held in person. And what this ceremony will lack in attendance and a host, it will make up for in diversity. There are nine actors of color in the 20 acting nomination slots, including Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Best Actress nominee Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday); Minari's Steven Yeun as the first Asian American ever nominated for Best Actor and his costar Yuh-Jung Youn as the first Korean nominee; and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), the first-ever Muslim Best Actor nominee in history. In addition, Supporting Actor nominations for One Night in Miami's Leslie Odom Jr. and Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield represent the first time that Academy voters have recognized three Black men in the same category (though it feels like a mathematical impossibility that one of the Judas and the Black Messiah stars wasn't nominated as a lead actor).
Meanwhile, behind the camera, Nomadland's Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color nominated for a directing Oscar, not to mention the first woman to nab four Oscar nominations in a year. (By the way, 70 women were nominated for Academy Awards, which is a new record.)
Mank enters the night with the most nominations of any film with 10; the black-and-white period drama that unspools the tale of how Herman Mankiewicz came to write Citizen Kane will compete in such categories as Best Picture, Best Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), and Best Director (David Fincher). There is a second-place logjam, as six Best Picture contenders netted six nominations apiece: Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Father.
The ceremony began with Promising Young Woman, The Father, and Judas and the Black Messiah claiming early victories. Below you will find all the winners at the 93rd Academy Awards as they are announced. (For a peek at our predictions, head over here.)
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
WINNER: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, and Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja, and Dan Swimer)
WINNER: The Father (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze)
Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, and Matthew Mungle)
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson)
Mank (Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, and Colleen LaBaff)
Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, and Francesco Pegoretti)
Best Costume Design
Emma (Alexandra Byrne)
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Ann Roth)
Mank (Trish Summerville)
Mulan (Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Sound
Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman)
Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin)
News of the World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett)
Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker)
WINNER: Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh)
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead"
Speak Now," One Night in Miami
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun, Minari
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, MankSteven Yeun, Minari
