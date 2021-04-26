After a terribly long wait since the last Oscars ceremony (14-and-a-half months), during what turned out to be a way-too-long quarantine, the Oscar statues are finally ready to go to their forever homes.

Meanwhile, behind the camera, Nomadland's Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color nominated for a directing Oscar, not to mention the first woman to nab four Oscar nominations in a year. (By the way, 70 women were nominated for Academy Awards, which is a new record.)

Mank enters the night with the most nominations of any film with 10; the black-and-white period drama that unspools the tale of how Herman Mankiewicz came to write Citizen Kane will compete in such categories as Best Picture, Best Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), and Best Director (David Fincher). There is a second-place logjam, as six Best Picture contenders netted six nominations apiece: Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Father.

The ceremony began with Promising Young Woman, The Father, and Judas and the Black Messiah claiming early victories. Below you will find all the winners at the 93rd Academy Awards as they are announced. (For a peek at our predictions, head over here.)

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

WINNER: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, and Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja, and Dan Swimer)

WINNER: The Father (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze)

Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, and Matthew Mungle)

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson)

Mank (Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, and Colleen LaBaff)

Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, and Francesco Pegoretti)

Best Costume Design

Emma (Alexandra Byrne)

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Ann Roth)

Mank (Trish Summerville)

Mulan (Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Sound

Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman)

Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin)

News of the World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett)

Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker)

WINNER: Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead"

Speak Now," One Night in Miami

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Steven Yeun, Minari

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, MankSteven Yeun, Minari