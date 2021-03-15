The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2021 Oscar nominations

The longest awards season ever is finally beginning its last stretch. After a long COVID-induced wait, Oscar nominations are finally here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced this year's crop of nominees on Monday, and in a year full of them, it should come as no surprise that there were plenty of twists and turns. Here, EW breaks down some of the biggest snubs and surprises of this year's Oscar nominations list.

Image zoom LaKeith Stanfield in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' | Credit: Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.

SURPRISE: Best Supporting Actor — LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

The surprise here is two-fold: One, that LaKeith Stanfield was nominated after missing out on nods from the BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes, and two, that he was nominated here in Supporting Actor, when he's been campaigned as the lead actor all awards season. The Oscars put nominees where they get the most votes, though, so clearly the Academy feels this was a supporting performance. The Academy is gonna do what the Academy is gonna do!

Image zoom Viola Davis in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' | Credit: David Lee/Netflix

SNUB: Best Picture — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and One Night in Miami...

Two of the year's best, both of which have received key nominations from major precursors such as the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards, missed out on the top award at the Oscars. Overall, Ma Rainey received five total nods (Best Actor, Best Actress, Costume Design, Production Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling) and Miami three (Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song), but they missed out in the top category. There are only eight nominees in this category when there could be up to 10, so the omissions are particularly head-scratching.

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman in 'Da 5 Bloods' | Credit: Netflix

SNUB: Da 5 Bloods just about anywhere

Aside from a lone Best Original Score nomination, Da 5 Bloods completely blanked at the Oscars. The film, which received rave reviews from critics over the summer, similarly underperformed at some major precursors, but there was always the chance the Academy might show the Spike Lee joint some more love. Not even the late Chadwick Boseman got in for Best Supporting Actor, despite key nods at the Critics' Choice Awards and SAG Awards. And this is where we throw in #JusticeForDelroyLindo, who gave one of the year's most emotional performances and got passed over most of the season.

Image zoom Sacha Baron Cohen in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' | Credit: Amazon Studios

SURPRISE: Best Adapted Screenplay — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

While it was pretty widely expected that star Maria Bakalova would get a nom for Best Supporting Actress, a Best Adapted Screenplay nod was less certain. Given that it was nominated in the same category at the Writers Guild of America Awards, and that the film's 2006 predecessor, Borat, received an Oscar nomination as well, perhaps it shouldn't have been. Still, being able to say "two-time Oscar nominee Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" is quite the interesting twist to 2021. Watching Chopra Jonas say the film's entire name (one more time for posterity — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan) was also an unexpected delightful surprise.

This list is being updated. Keep checking back for more.

