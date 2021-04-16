LIVE

Breaking down the 2021 Oscars by the numbers

By Lauren Huff
April 16, 2021 at 09:30 AM EDT
You've seen the nominees, and you've seen the headlines. But how well do you actually know this year's crop of Oscar nominees?

To help you out, EW took a deep dive into the numbers behind this year's nominations, from the box office to the film titles to the record books. Check out all the fun facts below.

$6.2 million, the highest domestic gross of 2021's Best Picture nominees (Promising Young Woman).

35 noms for Netflix, an all-time high for the streamer.

70 women nominated for 2021 Oscars, the most ever.

109 letters in the Borat sequel's full title (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan).

11 first-time acting nominees.

1 number of women to ever get Best Picture and Best Actress nods for the same film (Frances McDormand, Nomadland).

8 career nominations for the winless Glenn Close.

4 period films cited in Best Picture.

83, age of Anthony Hopkins, the oldest Best Actor nominee ever.

2 female directors nominated in one year, a (depressing) record.

10 Oscar nods for Mank, the most of any film this year.

12 feature films directed by Thomas Vinterberg before getting his first nod for Another Round.

5 Oscar-winning actors nominated in 2021.

