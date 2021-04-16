Breaking down the 2021 Oscars by the numbers

You've seen the nominees, and you've seen the headlines. But how well do you actually know this year's crop of Oscar nominees?

To help you out, EW took a deep dive into the numbers behind this year's nominations, from the box office to the film titles to the record books. Check out all the fun facts below.

$6.2 million, the highest domestic gross of 2021's Best Picture nominees (Promising Young Woman).

35 noms for Netflix, an all-time high for the streamer.

70 women nominated for 2021 Oscars, the most ever.

109 letters in the Borat sequel's full title (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan).

11 first-time acting nominees.

1 number of women to ever get Best Picture and Best Actress nods for the same film (Frances McDormand, Nomadland).

8 career nominations for the winless Glenn Close.

4 period films cited in Best Picture.

83, age of Anthony Hopkins, the oldest Best Actor nominee ever.

2 female directors nominated in one year, a (depressing) record.

10 Oscar nods for Mank, the most of any film this year.

12 feature films directed by Thomas Vinterberg before getting his first nod for Another Round.

5 Oscar-winning actors nominated in 2021.

