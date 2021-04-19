See where 12 Academy Award winners keep their Oscars
Oscar does drag, wears winter coats, and more as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geena Davis, Sofia Coppola, Melissa Etheridge, more show EW where they display their Academy Awards.
Oscar winners: They're just like us. Except, well, they have Oscars. And most of them proudly display those badges of Hollywood honor in their homes as symbols of esteem or humble reminders that, in this business, raw talent reigns supreme. Or, as EW's exclusive collection of photos (below) proves, some like to dress their statuettes in drag, winter outerwear, or let them rest gently among friends (BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Emmys, you name it).
Ahead of the April 25 Oscars, read on to see where past Academy Award-winning artists like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sofia Coppola, Melissa Etheridge, Geena Davis, and more store their bald-headed, glistening-gold prizes.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
"My Oscar is on the mantelpiece in my office at home. My office is more than my general workspace, it’s my sanctuary. Large cozy couch, my portraiture collection of women ranging from 17th century to Art Deco. It’s right off my library, stacked with my favorite books and my bound scripts of everything I have ever worked on, and all my photo books. Oscar is here, because he likes the peace and quiet. He stands high up on the mantle, so as to be able to look down on me and humble me. Pretty much like everything else in this room, he reminds me of how grateful I am to be part of an artistic and creative community." — Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Supporting Actress winner for her performance in Chicago.
F. Murray Abraham
"Oscar, called Cuz, overlooks our staircase, where I rub him for luck every once in a while as I pass him. He’s appeared on stage in every play I’ve done since winning him, and the wardrobe people always make costumes for him, from a Hamster to a surf-bum to a ballet tutu, you name it." — F. Murray Abraham, Best Actor winner for his leading performance in Amadeus.
Geena Davis
"On the fireplace mantle is where we keep all awards: My Oscars (one is crooked!), Golden Globe, my favorite archery trophy — and an award my boys got when they were little for surfing. When they brought it home they went straight to the mantle and put it next to my Oscar!" — Geena Davis, winner of one competitive Oscar (for her performance in The Accidental Tourist) and recipient of the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Marlee Matlin
"My Academy Award is purposely set amongst pictures of my family and friends. First, my parents, who were there the night I won, and one of my grandmother holding the Oscar. Their encouragement to dream big despite the barriers got me to where I am today. There's also my husband and children, who inspire me every day. Then, there are my mentors, Bernard Bragg, who was the founding member of the National Theater of the Deaf, who told me when I was 9 years old, "Why not?" when I asked if I could be an actor, and Henry Winkler, who told me when I was 12 years old that I could be whatever I wanted to be and has been there for me ever since. And, lastly, there are three stones from my producing partner/interpreter, Jack Jason, who spoke my words while I signed my acceptance speech. The stones each have inscribed a word that makes up the motto that I live by: "Courage + Dreams = Success." — Marlee Matlin, Children of a Lesser God star and Best Actress winner.
Mercedes Ruehl
"Oscar in winter, on the hearth. He is in snow gear, though his impressive hat was stolen by some mischievous child. He presides over the Christmas season and then returns (why, do I think, with some relief?) to a quiet lower shelf in my study. There, children have also discovered him — and some have entreated to bring him to school for show-and-tell; this allowed only under the watchful gaze of his bodyguard: my son, Jake." — Best Supporting Actress victor Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King).
Sofia Coppola
"My Oscar is on a bookshelf in Paris. It’s there because it felt more exotic to have an Oscar in Paris. I hate when people put them in the bathroom." — Lost in Translation writer and Best Original Screenplay winner Sofia Coppola.
Melissa Etheridge
"I keep my Oscar in my office alongside many things, including my two Grammys, my wife’s Golden Globe, my 1st place softball trophy, my Best Supporting Actress award from high school, and my harmonica from Tiffany’s that Bruce Springsteen gave me for my birthday. It is a very special space." — Melissa Etheridge, Best Original Song winner for writing "I Need to Wake Up" for An Inconvenient Truth.
Alan Menken
"I keep my awards in a cabinet behind my mixing board in my studio. My personal studio is where 99 percent of my creative work happens. It seems appropriate that the awards for that work should reside there. My home, as opposed to my work space, is all about the life I share with my wife and our daughters. If I get an award for 'Best Dad' or 'Best Husband,' I’ll keep it there. But, otherwise, my awarded self stops at our front door." — Alan Menken, eight-time Oscar-winning composer for Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and more.
Kwak Sin-ae
"I've placed the Oscar with my BAFTA and Golden Globe trophies on a shelf in my office at Barunson E&A, covering them up with a small poster of Parasite. I've placed them here because it's easy to show these trophies to many of the visitors coming to my office who would like to see them. But, I've covered with the poster to not show them casually." — Kwak Sin-ae, Best Picture-winning producer of Parasite.
Ellen Burstyn
"I keep him in my office with all his friends." — Best Actress winner Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore).
Giorgio Moroder
"I kept my first Oscar in Italy, but then decided to bring it back to Los Angeles where they are all at home now!" — Giorgio Moroder, musician and composer who won penning songs for Flashdance ("What a Feeling"), Top Gun ("Take My Breath Away"), and the score for Midnight Express.
Gustavo Santaolalla
"My two Oscars have just finished their quarantine — just like us, but without the vaccination. As we happened to be moving, they have just arrived at their new house and are just finding their bearings. Because of their fraternal relationship, they kept their social distance together inside of this bag. They now have to decide where they prefer to showcase. Knowing them, it will be the highest, most precious and beautiful point in the new house!" — Gustavo Santaolalla, dual winner for Best Original Score (Babel, Brokeback Mountain).
