See where 12 Academy Award winners keep their Oscars

"My Academy Award is purposely set amongst pictures of my family and friends. First, my parents, who were there the night I won, and one of my grandmother holding the Oscar. Their encouragement to dream big despite the barriers got me to where I am today. There's also my husband and children, who inspire me every day. Then, there are my mentors, Bernard Bragg, who was the founding member of the National Theater of the Deaf, who told me when I was 9 years old, "Why not?" when I asked if I could be an actor, and Henry Winkler, who told me when I was 12 years old that I could be whatever I wanted to be and has been there for me ever since. And, lastly, there are three stones from my producing partner/interpreter, Jack Jason, who spoke my words while I signed my acceptance speech. The stones each have inscribed a word that makes up the motto that I live by: "Courage + Dreams = Success." — Marlee Matlin, Children of a Lesser God star and Best Actress winner.