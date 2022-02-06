How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominations

It's time to find out which movie stars and films will be vying for trophies at the 2022 Oscars.

After months of speculation, Hollywood's biggest night is almost here, but first up is the nominations ceremony. Will Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical historical drama Belfast or Steven Spielberg's late-breaking musical West Side Story earn the most nominations? Will dark horse favorite Apple TV+'s CODA break into the race? Will there be any shocking omissions? (Probably!)

We'll get the answers to all those questions and more when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces its picks for the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Read on for how you can keep tabs on the nominations as they happen.

When are the Oscar nominations?

Set your alarms now because the nominations will be announced in a live presentation beginning at the very specific time of 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The nominees will be announced in two parts, with the first batch starting at that time. The first categories to be announced are, in no particular order: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Short Film, Costume Design, Live Action Short Film, Music (Original Score), Sound, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Writing (Original Screenplay).

At 8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT, the second batch — Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Song), Production Design, Visual Effects — will be announced.

Where can I watch?

The livestream will be available on all the Academy's websites and digital platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and its Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook pages. Additionally, you can catch the announcement via satellite feed and local broadcasters. Or you can watch right here on EW.com at the video below:

Who's announcing them?

Get ready to laugh because this year, the Academy has enlisted Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross to announce the nominees — so expect some hilarious banter from these two charming actors.

When are the actual Oscars?

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will air live on ABC.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.