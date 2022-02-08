The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2022 Oscar nominations

Though awards season is once again off to a bit of a slow start (the Critics Choice Awards and others postponed their ceremonies due to yet another COVID surge), things kicked into high gear Tuesday morning with the announcement of the 2022 Oscar nominees.

While the Oscars tend to honor dramatic work, comedic actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross brought a lively atmosphere to the proceedings as they announced the nominees. They were also joined by movie lovers from around the world helping to announce this year's nominations.

After a robust and wild awards season, there were, of course, plenty of unexpected moments. Here, EW breaks down some of the biggest snubs and surprises of this year's Oscar nominations list.

Oscars Snubs and Surprises Credit: Fabio Lovino/MGM; Everett Collection; Netflix

SURPRISE: Best Supporting Actress — Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Irish actress Jessie Buckley's star has been steadily on the rise ever since her breakout roles in 2017's Beast and 2018's Wild Rose. But she proved her mettle playing the younger version of Olivia Colman in flashbacks in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. Buckley's been a quiet contender this season, picking up nominations from a few critics' associations, making her inclusion in the Oscar race a pleasant surprise.

Jonny Greenwood Awardist The Contenders Musician and composer Jonny Greenwood | Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

SURPRISE: No double nominees in score

A lot of composers pulled double, if not triple, duty this year, most particularly Jonny Greenwood, who turned in scores for Licorice Pizza, Spencer, and The Power of the Dog. But the Academy decided to share the love this year and didn't give more than one nomination to any one contender. It's surprising, but it will be useful when it comes time to vote as no one will end up splitting the vote between themselves.

DRIVE MY CAR Credit: Everett Collection

SURPRISE: Best Adapted Screenplay — Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)

Across multiple categories, Japanese film Drive My Car was the biggest surprise of Oscar nominations morning. But the film first hinted at its potential to make a splash in the Oscar race picking up a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was feted at Cannes, where it competed for the Palme d'Or and won Best Screenplay there, but many feared the Academy might count it out as it can be rare for international films to pick up writing nominations.

Sundance Film Festival Preview Renate Reinsve in 'The Worst Person in the World' | Credit: Sundance Institute

SURPRISE: Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Best Original Screenplay — (The Worst Person in the World)

The writing categories were full of surprises on Tuesday morning. The Norwegian romantic dramedy has been a favorite among critics after first premiering at Cannes and earning Renate Reinsve the award for Best Actress there. Joachim Trier's tale of a woman navigating her complicated love life and search for a career has earned plenty of love from critics' associations around the globe, but predominantly in the Best International Feature and Best Actress categories. But the Academy saw fit to also honor its script.

West Side Story Credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

SNUB: Best Original Screenplay — Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Adapting Arthur Laurents' iconic Broadway book and Ernest Lehman's Oscar-nominated screenplay would prove a tall order for anyone, but if anyone was up to the task, it was Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner. Kushner expanded West Side Story to flesh out Tony's (Ansel Elgort) backstory, deepen the friendship between Tony and Riff (Mike Faist), and provide more social context for the gang warfare at the heart of the story. But Academy voters didn't see a place for Kushner's take on the musical.

The Power of the Dog Credit: Netflix

SURPRISE: Best Supporting Actor — Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose! Jesse Plemons embodied his old Friday Night Lights motto with a surprise nomination for Best Supporting Actor, edging out SAG Award nominees Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza). Plemons has picked up a few critics' circle nominations and he is a part of BAFTA's major love for The Power of the Dog. But it's a delight to see him get nominated for his subtle, quiet performance as George Burbank, a rancher who marries Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), thereby disrupting the patriarchal brotherhood of his home. Bonus: Both Plemons and his offscreen partner Dunst are nominated for the film.

More to come.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.