Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley score Oscar nods for playing same character in same movie

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley have joined a small, prestigious list of stars nominated by the Oscars in the same year for playing the same character in the same movie.

Tuesday morning's Oscar nominations found The Lost Daughter duo nominated for their respective work in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed Netflix drama, in which Colman takes the lead as Leda, a woman on seaside Grecian holiday who's grappling with her current relationship to motherhood after birthing children at a young age. The film flashes back and forth between her past and present, with Buckley in a supporting role (for which she also scored a nomination) as a younger version of Leda.

The Lost Daughter Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley in 'The Lost Daughter.' | Credit: Netflix (2)

Past nominees recognized by the Academy for playing the same character in the same movie include Titanic duo Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart — both of whom were nominated at the 1998 ceremony for their portrayals of Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's Best Picture-winning blockbuster — and Winslet again at the 2002 ceremony for her performance as Iris Murdoch alongside Judi Dench (herself a nominee this year for Belfast) for playing an older version of the same character in Iris.

In addition to Colman and Buckley, Gyllenhaal's screenplay (adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name) also received an Oscar nomination Tuesday morning. Colman's nod marks her third career nomination from the Academy after winning for The Favourite at the 2019 ceremony, while Buckley is a first-time nominee after previously garnering buzz for her work in films like Wild Rose and I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

