They're destined to score zero Academy Awards, but they won our attention throughout a year (and awards season) like no other. Ahead of the 94th Oscars ceremony on March 27, EW is breaking down the year's best movies, performances, and directorial achievements that were nominated for nothing.

The film: Before you even ask, sequels do win Oscars — everything from Aliens and Mad Max: Fury Road, to The Godfather Part II taking the whole enchilada and pocketing Best Picture (and maybe even eclipsing the first one). Joanna Hogg's rapturous first installment, The Souvenir — a 2019 memoir that starred Tilda Swinton's fresh-faced daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne — is about Hogg's own shaky progress through film school in the 1980s. More centrally, it charts a bad romance Hogg had with an elegant, mysterious junkie who works at the Foreign Office (an inspired Tom Burke).

But Hogg's sequel — and it's bold to embark on a sequel to one's own story — was the payoff to the first film's pain. It was the difference between weathering heartbreak and turning that ache into personal expression. The Souvenir Part II shows Swinton Byrne's Julie more confident, more in command of her own voice as she makes a graduation film that will release her from the past. She also makes a cool pop video or two, repays her saintly mother (played by Tilda herself) for tuition, and learns how to wear her role as a director more loosely. Essentially, she becomes an assertive young woman of the '90s. Yes, it's very meta. Critics at Cannes were wowed.

The Souvenir Part II Honor Swinton Byrne in 'The Souvenir Part II' | Credit: Josh Barrett/A24

Why it wasn't nominated: The film had a supportive distributor in A24, and everything it needed to connect with audiences — it's also funnier than the first chapter. The reviews were ecstatic; it's ranked higher than most of the Best Picture Oscar nominees on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. But for some reason, it didn't click. Maybe people thought they needed to watch Part I first, and that felt like homework.

But here's a more cynical, conspiracy-minded take: We just didn't have room for another female director in the Oscars conversation, which is both a shame and a failure on our part. Jane Campion was back on top with The Power of the Dog; Maggie Gyllenhaal didn't just make a directorial debut, but nailed one, with The Lost Daughter. (Ditto Rebecca Hall with Passing.) So how about Joanna Hogg, shaping her own journey into something feminist and inspiring? Maybe there's only so much space for that, or maybe we didn't try hard enough. I'd say the latter.

Why history will remember it better than the Academy did: Hogg's artistic success is victory enough, and with superfans like Martin Scorsese (who produced both parts of Hogg's saga), the future looks bright for her. Outside the hypercompetitive Oscar sphere, The Souvenir and its sequel will accrue passionate defenders: anyone who's ever dated a bad penny, anyone who's ever flailed their way through film school, anyone who's ever been lied to (or lied to themselves), anyone who's ever come out of the other end of a catastrophic breakup stronger.

Those resonances are universal and eternal. An Oscar can do a lot for a career, and perhaps it's too simplistic to say that no one becomes a director to win one. But then, why do they become directors? How does a person discover that they were meant to be a filmmaker? And where are the onscreen stories about that journey? The Souvenir Part II is the answer.

