Nominated for Nothing: Why James Wan's Malignant was too sick for the Oscars

They're destined to score zero Academy Awards, but they won our attention throughout a year (and awards season) like no other. Ahead of the 94th Oscars ceremony on March 27, EW is breaking down the year's best movies, performances, and directorial achievements that were nominated for nothing.

The film: What would happen if your twin was a killer and lived, literally, in the back of your head? That's a question few people have ever asked, but director James Wan fulsomely answers it in Malignant. The movie stars Annabelle Wallis as the Seattle-dwelling Madison Lake, who loses both her unborn child and her abusive husband when Madison's family is attacked by a mysterious assailant. Following the incident, Madison seemingly develops the supernatural ability to remotely witness murders, although the truth is much wilder. (Check out now, you spoiler-averse souls.)

In the third act, Wan unveils the film's big twist when we are shown footage of a young Madison (Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress Mckenna Grace) and learn that the character once had a monstrous-looking parasitic twin named Gabriel attached to her back and brain. (The sibling is brought to horrifying movie life via an animatronic puppet crafted by regular Guillermo del Toro collaborators Spectral Motion.) While most of Gabriel was surgically removed, the remaining part got stuffed into Madison's head and has now emerged from a dormant state with an extremely sour disposition.

This vengeful creature regularly breaks through the back of Madison's skull and puppeteers her body, committing the killings while convincing his sibling that she is physically distant from the crimes. Malignant follows our villain as he conducts a blood-drenched murder spree of a truly unique nature, as the backward-walking yet highly nimble Gabriel slices and dices a group of jailed women and then a substantial chunk of the Seattle police department. Gabriel is a whirling two-faced dervish, portrayed in real-life by physical performers, including contortionist-dancer Marina Mazepa, who wore a life cast of Wallis' visage on one side of her head and an animatronic version of Gabriel's own distorted mass of eyes, flesh, and snarling teeth on the other. With an ending that finds Madison banishing Gabriel to a mental prison, but maybe not for good, the result is a deliciously nightmarish tale from a filmmaker keen to remind people that, before he was the director of Furious 7 and Aquaman, he was the man who brought us Saw.

Malignant Annabelle Wallis as Madison in 'Malignant' | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/Warner Bros.

Why it wasn't nominated: Two years ago, while advocating for the Oscar-worthy virtues of The Invisible Man (which was directed by Wan's former screenwriter and creative partner Leigh Whannell), I noted that the Academy rarely rewards horror movies. It's no slam on Malignant to say that, if AMPAS didn't throw a nomination in the direction of Whannell's comparatively restrained story, then the organization certainly wasn't going to roll out the red carpet for Wan's cavalcade of gore-drenched killings and compound fractures. The film also wasn't a hit, earning just $13 million in the U.S., thanks in part to the movie's simultaneous release on HBO Max.

On Wan's most optimistic of days, he might have hoped for a nod in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. That would have been in line with the original intent behind the award, which was first won by Rick Baker for his monster makeup on 1981's An American Werewolf in London. In recent times, however, the Academy's preference has been for nominating the work of hair and makeup artists in less gruesome releases, like recent winners Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Bombshell. Alas, there is no category at the moment for Best Stunt Performer Tasked With Pretending to Kill Many Many People While Walking Backwards, Wearing Two Faces and a Long Black Wig.

Why history will remember it better than the Academy did: Horror films do tend to be appreciated more over time and you don't have to look outside Wan's filmography for an example. The director's 2007 possessed-ventriloquist dummy tale Dead Silence was a critical and commercial disaster upon its release but has since been rediscovered and acclaimed by a growing number of genre fans. It seems likely that Malignant too will be further appreciated by viewers who, historically speaking anyway, have eyes in the back of their heads.

