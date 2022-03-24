In the Heights (2021 film) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

They're destined to score zero Academy Awards, but they won our attention throughout a year (and awards season) like no other. Ahead of the 94th Oscars ceremony on March 27, EW is breaking down the year's best movies, performances, and directorial achievements that were nominated for nothing.

The film: In the dark days of 2021, In the Heights brought a little sunshine to our screens. Adapted from Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning Broadway show, this candy-colored musical felt like summer personified, a burst of warmth and joy after a long, cold winter. With its exhilarating dance numbers and earnest ballads, In the Heights is the kind of miraculous movie-musical that harkens back to Hollywood's golden age — while also feeling firmly rooted in the 21st century.

Director Jon M. Chu is perhaps best known for the dazzling visuals of 2018's Crazy Rich Asians, and he brings that same eye for excess to In the Heights, taking Hudes and Miranda's tale from Broadway to the sun-drenched streets of New York's Washington Heights (where the film was actually shot). Hamilton breakout Anthony Ramos takes over the lead role of bodega owner Usnavi, and the story centers on a few sweaty, oppressively hot days in the summertime, following Usnavi and his neighbors as they dream, laugh, cry, fall in love, and — most importantly — sing and dance.

IN THE HEIGHTS Credit: Macall Polay/Warner Bros.

Why it wasn't nominated: The Broadway version of In the Heights raked in the accolades back in 2008, landing 13 Tony nominations and four wins. The Oscars, on the other hand, overlooked Chu's big-screen adaptation, failing to nominate it in any category.

Part of that might be timing: In the Heights generated some awards buzz when it first hit theaters back in June 2021, but since then, it's been overshadowed by other projects released in the more awards-friendly months of November and December. Plus, there's the little wrinkle of 2021's other New York-set musical: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story came out just a few months later, going on to land a whopping seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Oscar voters may have been reluctant to nominate both West Side Story and In the Heights — which is a shame since both productions are spectacular in different ways.

Controversy may have also played a role in In the Heights' Oscar snub: Upon its release, some viewers criticized the film for a lack of Afro-Latino representation among the lead cast, something Miranda later apologized for.

He's also well-represented elsewhere at the Oscars this year: Miranda's film directorial debut, Tick, Tick… Boom!, is nominated for Best Film Editing and Best Actor for Andrew Garfield, and the ballad he wrote for Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas," is also up for Best Original Song. That's a lot of Miranda!

Why history will remember it better than the Academy did: Uh, have you seen the swimming pool scene? In the Heights is packed with the kind of gorgeously choreographed, exuberant musical numbers you can't help but revisit time and time again. The film also boasts the kind of thoughtful, introspective story that'll last long beyond its release date: With its explorations of gentrification and immigration policy, In the Heights felt timely when it debuted on Broadway — and the film feels only more timely now. I have a feeling In the Heights will only continue to shine, long after the Oscar lights dim.

