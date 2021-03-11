Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to announce the 93rd Oscar nominations

It will be a couple's affair when the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards are announced on March 15.

Singer Nick Jonas and actress/producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas will deliver the news together, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today. The nominees in all 23 categories will be revealed in a two-part live presentation bright and early on Monday morning,

The announcement will be streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's digital social platforms.

Here's the current breakdown of the nomination announcements:

8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)



8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)



Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

