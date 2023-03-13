"Naatu Naatu" is the first song from an Indian film to win this category.

The Carpenters' song 'Top of the World' gets shout-out as 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR wins Best Original Song

The impact of Karen Carpenter.

M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose won Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars for certified anti-colonialist banger "Naatu Naatu" from the global hit RRR.

Keeravani, who had grown up listening to the music of The Carpenters, sang his own take on their classic "Top of the World" in his acceptance speech.

Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Indian musician Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' | Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"RRR has to win, pride of every Indian," Keeravani sang, "and must put me on the top of the world."

"Naatu Naatu" became the first song from an Indian film to win a Best Original Song Oscar and beat out a couple heavyweight pop stars in Lady Gaga, nominated for Top Gun: Maverick's "Hold My Hand," and Rihanna for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's "Lift Me Up."

Of all the performances of the night, "Naatu Naatu" was certainly the most rousing and host Jimmy Kimmel joked earlier that if anyone's speech went over time they would be danced off the stage by the RRR performers.

Thankfully, no one got Naatu Naatu'd.

The 95th Academy Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.