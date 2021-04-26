Minari star Alan Kim had to walk his dog before heading to the Oscars

Everyone prepares for the Academy Awards in different ways.

On Sunday, Minari star Alan Kim shared a pic via Instagram walking his dog while he was all suited up (in a tuxedo by fashion designer Thom Brown) for the 93rd Academy Awards. "It's time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream," the 8-year-old actor captioned the photo, before he headed to the 2021 ceremony. "Now it's off to the show!

It's a big night for the cast and crew of Minari. Director Lee Isaac Chung's autobiographical drama, which stars Kim, Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Will Patton, is nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Supporting Actress for Youn, and Best Actor for Yeun.

Kim previously won a Critics' Choice award for Best Young Performer and has been winning hearts of movie-goers with his adorable antics on and off camera since Minari's release.