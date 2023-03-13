"I so love my daughter and she has made Malaysia proud," said Janet Yeoh at an Oscars watch party in Malaysia.

Michelle Yeoh's mom tearfully celebrates her daughter's Best Actress Oscar win: 'My little princess'

Taking the Oscars stage on Sunday night to receive the award for Best Actress, Michelle Yeoh mentioned her mom was back home in Malaysia watching. Video of her parents' emotional reaction to the win has since been released.

Janet Yeoh, 84, was present during an Oscars watch party in Malaysia to see her daughter at the Academy Awards. She then spoke to local press in attendance, referring to Yeoh as "my little princess," according to the Associated Press.

"I so love my daughter and she has made Malaysia proud," Janet told reporters.

Janet, with tears running down her cheeks, was visibly overjoyed upon hearing Yeoh's name called by presenter Jessica Chastain, who accompanied Halle Berry to announce the Best Actress winner. (Berry was the first woman of color to win Best Actress at the Oscars 21 years prior to Yeoh's win.)

"My daughter is a hardworking girl," Janet said, as shown in a video from the AFP News Agency.

Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars for her leading performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She stars in the film as a laundromat owner who traverses through alternate realities in the multiverse while struggling to connect with her family.

Everything Everywhere All at Once took home seven awards on Oscars night, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).

"I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight," Yeoh said during her Best Actress acceptance speech. "She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, I'm bringing this home to you."

